Say What! Kanye West Compares Himself To God; Says He Has ‘Issues With Jesus’

Kanye West has been making sensational statements all his life. The singer-rapper is currently on a high after his album ‘Vultures 1’ became a roaring success not just in the US, but all over the globe. But during one of the interviews on the success of the album, Kanye West has opened a can of worms once again with another sensational statement.
Kanye West along with Ty Dolla Sign were in an interview with Big Boy for ‘Vultures 1’ and among the many topics covered was also the topic of religion. Giving his opinion on the same, Kanye West said, “You know, I have my issues with Jesus. There’s a lot of stuff I went through that I prayed and I ain’t see Jesus show up. So, I had to put my experience in this world, my experience with my children, my experience with other people, my experience with my account, my experience with my brand and my experience with the level of music that I was dealing with in my own hands.”
“The main thing that really that I don’t rock with is it’s just always like, ‘I’mma pray for you’. And it’s just like, you can actually physically do something yourself too, more than just pray. We’re so in this mentality that that’s all that needs to happen but we ain’t praying our way out of prison. We ain’t praying our way out the abortion clinics. We ain’t praying our way to get our land back that was always ours after gentrification, after the Harlem Renaissance and Black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Them prayers ain’t working,” added Kanye West.
When Big Boy asked him about how he avoided disappearing, Kanye West just couldn’t stop himself from talking about how the music industry treats artists. “Cause I’m God. And anyone who wants to disagree, I’m the God of me. You can’t tell me who I am. I can’t tell y’all. I could tell y’all. It’s your job to listen. I’m the God of me. I don’t know if I’m in heaven already,” concluded Kanye West.
Kanye West has been making headlines for statements and gestures all through the last year. Not much of the news on him from the last year and a half has been about the music that he has been creating. With the success of ‘Vultures 1’ one hoped that would change, and he would be back to focussing more on his music, which is actually something that people all over the world love immensely. However, with this statement on Jesus, Kanye West has definitely put oil to the fire once again. Let’s wait and watch whether he comes forth and makes some more startling statements like last year or not.