Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reunite To Support Daughter North West

North seemed to be ecstatic and was seen smiling and laughing with her friends as her parents reunited. She was also pleased to show off the merchandise for her dad's new album, which she features on.

As Kanye left the family meal, he was filmed being asked about a recent video of him lashing out at a female reporter. He had a public confrontation with the journalist after he was triggered by a question about whether his wife Bianca has any "free will". During the heated exchange, Kanye even took the reporter's phone.