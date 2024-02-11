Kanye West is back to it again. His latest album ‘Vultures 1’, is once again on breaking the music charts and people from all over the world are loving it. Fans of Kanye West have however discovered a cryptic message hidden inside one of the songs in the album. What fans are guessing is that Kanye West has cryptically spoken about the infamous incident featuring him and his wife Bianca Censori that happened in Italy last year.
For the unversed, Kanye West and Biana Censori were banned by a boating company in Venice after the singer-rapper reportedly flashed his butt while being on the company’s boat. The decision for banning the duo happened after boat rental company saw the news going viral all over the world. The company had said that the driver and staff of the boat were unaware of the incident as they were busy with manning the boat.
Now, Kanye West in the song ‘Fuk Sumn’, includes a rap verse, “Shawty wanna fuck on somethin’? / Fuck on me / Shit on me, publicly (sic).” People have picked this up and have said that the lyrics are a hint towards the incident faced by Kanye West and Biana Censori in Italy. If it is indeed a reference to that incident in Venice or not, only time will tell.
The album ‘Vultures 1’ consists of 16 tracks by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. Which song from the album is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us.