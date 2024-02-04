Kanye West Steps Out In Jason Voorhees Mask

Rapper Kanye West chose a rather unusual way to step out -- unusual only for other people, not for Kanye, considering his antics.

The rapper stepped out with a Jason Voorhees mask following his tense altercation with a paparazzi, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Perhaps in an attempt to avoid another run-in with the paps, Kanye wore a white mask similar to the one worn by the character Jason Voorhees in the ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the 46-year-old rapper donned the eerie look while stepping out in Los Angeles. He paired the mask with a black leather jacket and leather pants in a lighter shade of black.