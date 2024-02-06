Did You Know? Kanye West Once Peed On His Grammy Award

Kanye West keeps making headlines for some of the most bizarre news pieces. Despite being one of the most popular in the music industry, he has been having a rough time in the past few years. And as we know, when things aren’t going your way, things from your past return to haunt the hell out of you. The same is happening to Kanye West, who is one of the most Grammy-awarded artistes in the world.
So, as the Grammys have been trending all over the world, an old story about Kanye West has started to make the headlines. Back in 2020, as video of Kanye West left people all over the world in shock when it seemed that he was apparently pissing on one of his Grammy Awards.
As per reports on Koimoi, he reportedly wrote along with the video, “Trust me … I WONT STOP (sic),” alongside his video. With the video, Kanye West was assumedly trying to call the music industry ‘modern day slave ships’.
While he was trying to better the remuneration for musicians across the music industry by bringing some poignant points to the table, but the way he tried to bring that to the fore is something that left everyone shocked to the bits. After all, it’s one of the most prestigious music awards in the world and every musician wants to win one in their lifetime. Sadly, Kanye West has too many of the same award, and therefore, he could afford to pull off such a stunt.
Post this stunt, Kanye West was reportedly banned from Twitter for some time. However, there wasn’t any action taken on him by the organisers of the Grammy Awards. He was nominated for the award once again in two or three of the following years.