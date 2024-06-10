OMA Vs SCO: Scotland Boost Super 8 Qualification Hopes With Seven-Wicket Win - Data Debrief

Scotland thrashed Oman for a seven-wicket victory at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, boosting their chances of reaching the Super 8 at England's expense. (Highlights| Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Brandon McMullen hit an unbeaten 61 as Scotland needed just 13.1 overs to chase down their target of 151, the victory taking them top of Group B.
Safyaan Sharif had figures of 2-40 on his 200th international outing, bowling Aqib Ilyas lbw and having Mehran Khan caught as Oman finished 150-7.
McMullen wasted no time in helping the Scots overhaul that figure, slamming his 61 runs off just 31 deliveries, hitting nine fours and two maximums.
After seeing their opening match against England rained off then beating Namibia on Thursday, Scotland sit top of their pool with seven points ahead of next week's clash with Australia.
A victory in that match will guarantee Scotland escape the group, while they could even advance with a defeat. England will need to win both of their matches and overhaul Scotland's strong run rate to progress.
Data Debrief: McMullen leads the way
McMullen's score of 61 was his highest in a T20I since he managed 68 against Ireland in Edinburgh last June.
He still trails team-mates Michael Jones (87) and George Munsey (89) in the total run-scoring charts at this World Cup, with only eight players bettering the latter's tally overall.