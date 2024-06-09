Oman Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Confident SCO Take On Competitive OMA in Antigua

Oman Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Score: Scotland showed a lot of promise with Michael Jones and George Munsey taking the attack to England in a rain-marred fixture, putting up 90 runs in ten overs before the weather gods completely washed away the game. They backed it up with a solid performance against Namibia and are now second in Group B behind Australia. On the other hand, Oman have been super competitive fighting it out in against the mighty Aussies, and also pushing the Namibia game to extra time, eventually losing in the Super Over. (Scorecard)