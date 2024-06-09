Cricket

Oman Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Confident SCO Take On Competitive OMA in Antigua

Oman Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Score: Super confident Scotland take on a very competitive and excited Aqib Ilyas' Oman at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua. Get all the live scores and updates of the SCO Vs OMA match here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
9 June 2024
9 June 2024
Scotland team in action during their opening match in the 2024 T20 World Cup against England. X | Scotland cricket

Oman Bat First In Antigua

Oman captain Aqib Ilyas won the toss and has opted to bat first in Antigua.

Scotland Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Score

Oman Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Score: Scotland showed a lot of promise with Michael Jones and George Munsey taking the attack to England in a rain-marred fixture, putting up 90 runs in ten overs before the weather gods completely washed away the game. They backed it up with a solid performance against Namibia and are now second in Group B behind Australia. On the other hand, Oman have been super competitive fighting it out in against the mighty Aussies, and also pushing the Namibia game to extra time, eventually losing in the Super Over. (Scorecard)

