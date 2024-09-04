SCO Vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Scotland Vs Australia 2nd T20I On TV And Online In India

Australia and Scotland will lock horns again in the three-match T20I series, after the visitors dismantled the hosts in the first T20I on Wednesday at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Opting to bowl, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia restricted the Scots to 154/9 in 20 overs with all-rounder Sean Abbott taking 3/39 in four overs. None of the Scotland batters registered a fifty for that matter, even went past the 30-run mark.
In reply, the Aussies plundered the Scots inside the powerplay itself. Despite losing the teenage dynamo Jake Fraser-McGurk for 0, the likes of Travis Head (80) and Marsh (39) hit the Scotland bowlers to all over the park.
Head hit 12 fours in his knock of 80 as the Aussies registered a world-record of hitting the maximum runs inside the powerplay. They won the 1st T20I by seven wickets.
When will SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I match take place?
The second T20I match between Scotland and Australia will be held on Friday, September 06.
What time will SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I match start?
The second T20I match between Scotland and Australia will begin at 6:30 PM IST (2 PM local time).
Where to watch SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I match in India on TV?
The second T20I match between Scotland and Australia will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.
Where to watch SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I match live stream?
It will be live streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Squads
AUSTRALIA
Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett.
SCOTLAND
Charlie Tear, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Jasper Davidson,