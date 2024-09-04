Cricket

SCO Vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Scotland Vs Australia 2nd T20I On TV And Online In India

AUS vs SCO: Here are all the streaming and telecast details, squads and match info ahead of the second T20I between Scotland and Australia on Friday

Scotland-vs-Australia-2nd-T20I-Edinburg-AP-Photo
Australia's Marcus Stoinis, left, shakes hands with his teammate, after winning the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh. Photo: Malcolm Mackenzi/PA via AP
info_icon

Australia and Scotland will lock horns again in the three-match T20I series, after the visitors dismantled the hosts in the first T20I on Wednesday at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Opting to bowl, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia restricted the Scots to 154/9 in 20 overs with all-rounder Sean Abbott taking 3/39 in four overs. None of the Scotland batters registered a fifty for that matter, even went past the 30-run mark.

In reply, the Aussies plundered the Scots inside the powerplay itself. Despite losing the teenage dynamo Jake Fraser-McGurk for 0, the likes of Travis Head (80) and Marsh (39) hit the Scotland bowlers to all over the park.

Head hit 12 fours in his knock of 80 as the Aussies registered a world-record of hitting the maximum runs inside the powerplay. They won the 1st T20I by seven wickets.

Pakistan national cricket team players during the practice session for Bangladesh Test. - Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh

BY PTI

When will SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between Scotland and Australia will be held on Friday, September 06.

What time will SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I match start?

The second T20I match between Scotland and Australia will begin at 6:30 PM IST (2 PM local time).

Where to watch SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I match in India on TV?

The second T20I match between Scotland and Australia will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I match live stream?

It will be live streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Squads

AUSTRALIA

Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett.

SCOTLAND

Charlie Tear, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Jasper Davidson,

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head, Marsh Steer Visitors To 7 Wicket Win - In Pics
  2. SCO Vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Scotland Vs Australia 2nd T20I On TV And Online In India
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Youngster Hull Set For England Test Debut Against Sri Lanka
  4. Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I Highlights: Head, Marsh's Destructive Hitting Helps AUS Beat SCO By 7 Wickets In Edinburgh
  5. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
Football News
  1. New ISL Rules: Mandatory Indian Assistant Coaches And Concussion Subs
  2. La Liga: Carvajal Wants Madrid Stay For 'Many Years', Open To Future MLS Move
  3. Women's Super League Preview: Sonia Bompastor - New Era At Chelsea, And New WSL Champion?
  4. Nations League: Grealish Can Expect Frosty Dublin Reception, Claims Ireland's Robinson
  5. Lucy Bronze Aiming For Champions League Glory With Chelsea
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
  2. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Releases Candidates Names For Haryana Assembly Elections | Full List
  2. Financial Crisis in Himachal Pradesh: Employees, Retirees Go Without Wages, Pensions
  3. Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah: Muslim Side Moves SC Against Allahabad HC Order | Dispute Explained
  4. Will Bhupinder Singh Hooda Be The Last Dynast of Haryana?
  5. Amid IC-814 Row, A Look At India's Biggest Plane Hijacks
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  3. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  4. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  5. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. ‘Jammu & Kashmir Will Get Its Statehood Back For Sure’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Harvinder Wins Gold In Para Archery; Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put