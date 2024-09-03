Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh

The second Test saw the Bangladesh batters dominate the second innings after Pakistan dropped pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi from the eleven and rested Naseem Shah

pakistan cricket team in practice X
Pakistan national cricket team players during the practice session for Bangladesh Test. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan cricket reached its lowest ebb on Tuesday while nosediving to a six-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the second Test here, and the stalwarts termed the 0-2 series defeat as “hurting.” (More Cricket News)

It was Pakistan’s sixth defeat in their last 10 Tests at home and this was also the first time Bangladesh have beaten their neighbours in a Test and series.

“It is hurting that our cricket has come to this stage. Bangladesh deserve credit for their disciplined performances. But the way our batting has collapsed in this series is a bad sign,” former Test captain Javed Miandad said.

Pakistan had Bangladesh reeling on 26 for 6 in their first innings before centurion Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a spectacular partnership to rescue their side.

Miandad felt that the players have lost confidence because of the bickering in the Pakistan board.

“I wouldn’t just blame the players because whatever has happened in the board (PCB) in the last one and half years and the captaincy and management changes have affected the team,” he said.

Former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq said losing three series and going without a win at home in nine Tests was a worrying record.

“Home series were always considered our best chance of beating the best sides in the past. But for this to happen the batsmen need to get runs,” he said.

Pakistan’s record-breaking batsman Younis Khan said when a team enters a losing streak mentally it becomes difficult to come back.

“Our batters have got runs in the past but right now I think they need mental strengthening and a clear mind to overcome this crisis,” he said.

Former Test batter, Ahmed Shezad, however, blasted the batters saying they hopped around against the Bangladesh pacers.

“If you can’t handle a bit of pace and movement even at home then the future is not very bright for us,” he said.

Former Test spinner, Iqbal Qasim asked the team management to groom existing and upcoming spinners as Pakistan’s best chance of doing well at home was through spin bowlers and giving them helpful pitches.

“We don't have bowlers of the calibre of Sarfaraz Nawaz, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar or Shoaib now. So, we should be banking on our spinners to win us Tests at home.”

Now with the latest setback, Pakistan’s chances of even getting close to the final of the World Test Championship appears to have ended.

Captain Shan Masood’s lack of runs has added to his nightmarish run as the leader as he has now lost all five Tests at home, and he was not helped by the struggles of senior batter Babar Azam.

However, the word is that red-ball coach Jason Gillispie and his white-ball counterpart Gary Kirsten have advised the PCB and selectors to not press the panic button as it will further dent the confidence of the players.

Meanwhile, Gillispie and high-performance coach Tim Nielsen will fly home to Australia for a short break.

