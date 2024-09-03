World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the dates and venue of the World Test Championship Final that is scheduled take place next year. (More Cricket News)
The third edition of the World Test Championship which started in 2023 will conclude in 2025 with the top two teams at the end of the cycle competing for the mace in the final.
The final of the third edition of the competition will be played from June 11-15 next year at the Lord's in London. This will be the third consecutive time that England will host the final of the championship. Earlier, Southampton hosted the final inaugural edition while The Oval in London was the host to the title clash of the second edition.
The 2025 final will be the first one to be played at the Lord's, popularly called the Home of Cricket.
“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition, "ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said. "It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year."
WTC Latest Standings
As of now, India are at the top of the WTC standings while Australia are in the second position. New Zealand are at the third spot.
Flying high on their historic series win against Pakistan in Pakistan, Bangladesh have jumped up to the fourth spot in the standings. England's series sweep of Sri Lanka at home has moved them to the fifth position.
Here is how the table looks at this point:
WTC Previous Winners
The first edition of the WTC was won by New Zealand after they defeated India in the final in 2021. Two years later, in the final of the 2023 edition, Australia were crowned champions after they also prevailed against India in the final.