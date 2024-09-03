Cricket

World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here

As of now, India are at the top of the WTC standings while Australia are in the second position. New Zealand are at the third spot

Rohit-Sharma-Pat-Cummins-Cricket-ICC-WTC
Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins in the captain's photoshoot ahead of the WTC 2023 final. Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the dates and venue of the World Test Championship Final that is scheduled take place next year. (More Cricket News)

The third edition of the World Test Championship which started in 2023 will conclude in 2025 with the top two teams at the end of the cycle competing for the mace in the final.

The final of the third edition of the competition will be played from June 11-15 next year at the Lord's in London. This will be the third consecutive time that England will host the final of the championship. Earlier, Southampton hosted the final inaugural edition while The Oval in London was the host to the title clash of the second edition.

Pat Cummins. - X/@ICC
Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 2025 final will be the first one to be played at the Lord's, popularly called the Home of Cricket.

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition, "ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said. "It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year."

WTC Latest Standings

As of now, India are at the top of the WTC standings while Australia are in the second position. New Zealand are at the third spot.

Flying high on their historic series win against Pakistan in Pakistan, Bangladesh have jumped up to the fourth spot in the standings. England's series sweep of Sri Lanka at home has moved them to the fifth position.

Here is how the table looks at this point:

WTC Latest Standings Photo: ICC
info_icon

WTC Previous Winners

The first edition of the WTC was won by New Zealand after they defeated India in the final in 2021. Two years later, in the final of the 2023 edition, Australia were crowned champions after they also prevailed against India in the final.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  2. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  3. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  4. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
  5. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: BAN Complete Historic Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'
  2. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  3. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  4. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  5. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  2. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  5. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sandip Ghosh Sent To 8-Day CBI Custody In RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case
  2. Gwalior: Patient Dies Due To Fire In Hospital's AC Unit, Claims Family; Management Denies Charge
  3. Day In Pics: September 03, 2024
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protests Near Police HQs, Demand CP's Resignation
  5. IIT-Bombay: Placement Rate Falls For Graduates; Minimum Pay Drops To Rs 4 Lakh Per Annum
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  2. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  3. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  4. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  5. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
World News
  1. Turkey To Apply For BRICS Membership As It Eyes Ties Beyond The West
  2. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  3. Tropical Storm Yagi Hits Philippines With Heavy Rains, Floods
  4. Meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei: Monarch With 7,000 Luxury Cars Who Invited PM Modi
  5. Minorities In Bangladesh Are Determined Not To Be Political Pawns, Says Student Activist Taposhi Dey Prapti
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final, Mona Misses Qualification; Bhagyashri Out Of Medal Contention In Athletics