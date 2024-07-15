Cricket

Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Scotland will lock horns with Oman in match 13 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dundee, Scotland on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the SCO vs OMN match

scotland vs oman X @CricketScotland
Scotland A batter Oli Hairs after his 255-run knock against Oman. Photo: X/ @CricketScotland
info_icon

Scotland are set to face Oman in Match 13 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Forthill in Dundee on Tuesday, 16 July. Namibia, Oman and hosts Scotland are playing a tri-series that is a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023-27). (More Cricket News)

It will be the first match of Oman in the league as Scotland have already played three matches winning in one only. Aqib Ilyas-led Oman have a powerful squad with Kaleemullah, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati and Bilal Khan.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 is the second edition of the tournament, which is a qualification process for the next 50-over World Cup. The top four out of the eight teams will qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 to be played in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The rest four teams will take part in the ICC World Cup Qualifier Play-off, effectively a repechage tournament also including the top four teams from the ICC World Cup Challenge League, the third tier of international 50-over cricket.

Scotland celebrate their victory over Oman - AP
Oman Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup: Munsey, McMullen Put On An Exhibition To keep SCO Unbeaten

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

Live streaming details of the Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match:

When Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played?

Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on July 16, Tuesday at 11:00 AM Local Time| 3:30 PM IST at the Forthill in Dundee.

Where to watch Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?

Scotland vs Oman, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.

Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Squads:

Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Scott Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Brad Wheal, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves

Oman: Aqib Ilyas(c), Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Pratik Athavale(w), Zeeshan Maqsood, Rafiullah, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

