Oman Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup: Munsey, McMullen Put On An Exhibition To keep SCO Unbeaten

And that was quick. Scotland raised their game to yet another level in front of an Antigua crowd to beat Oman with seven wickets in hand and 47 balls to spare. Oman had their moments but Brandon McMullen displayed batting excellence to score an unbeaten 61 at a strike rate of 196 to take the Scots home. (As It Happened|Scorecard)
Adding to Oman’s misery was George Munsey who also played an array of shots, scoring two fours and four sixes in his quick-fire 41 opening the batting with Michael Jones to set up a platform.
It was all one-way traffic in the chase with Jones (16), Richie Berrington (13) and Matthew Cross (15*) with Scotland needing just 79 deliveries to finish off the chase at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua.
Naseem Khushi managed to score ten, while skipper Ilyas made 16. Zeeshan Maqsood could add just three, and Khalid Kail was run out for five. It felt trouble at one stage but Athavale and Ayaan Khan started the rebuild and stitched up a partnership.
Athavale was out for 54, while Ayaan made 41. Mehran’s 10-ball 13 helped them reach 150 but was just not sufficient on the day. Oman will now take on England in Antigua, while Scotland will next face Australia in St. Lucia.