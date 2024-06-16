Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first against Scotland on Sunday (June 16) in match 35 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
"Looks a really good surface," Mitchell Marsh said after winning the toss. "It's like another World Cup game and we have a lot of respect for Scotland," he added.
Australia have made two changes: Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been rested, and Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar come in.
Scotland skipper Richie Berrington said: "We would have batted first, looks like a good surface, an opportunity to get a score on the board. We like a challenge like this, you'll have to take on the best teams in the world and come up trumps."
He added: "We're playing the same team. We've been here before, beaten some good teams, we'll just have to play well and execute our plans."
Scotland are third in Group B currently with five points from three games, right behind England who have played all four group-stage games. England's victory over Namibia a couple of hours ago has made this game a must-win one for Scotland, who will qualify for the Super Eights even if the clash is washed out.
As for the Aussies, a strong showing today is imperative to avoid 'spirit of cricket' allegations, pertaining to deliberate underperformance.
Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(WK), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(C), Matthew Cross(WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif.