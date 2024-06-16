Cricket

Australia Vs Scotland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AUS Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Scotland are third in Group B currently with five points from three games, right behind England who have played all four group-stage games. If Australia lose the clash, the English side will crash out of T20 World Cup 2024

AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Australia beat Namibia in their previous T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first against Scotland on Sunday (June 16) in match 35 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

"Looks a really good surface," Mitchell Marsh said after winning the toss. "It's like another World Cup game and we have a lot of respect for Scotland," he added.

Australia have made two changes: Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been rested, and Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar come in.

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington said: "We would have batted first, looks like a good surface, an opportunity to get a score on the board. We like a challenge like this, you'll have to take on the best teams in the world and come up trumps."

He added: "We're playing the same team. We've been here before, beaten some good teams, we'll just have to play well and execute our plans."

Scotland are third in Group B currently with five points from three games, right behind England who have played all four group-stage games. England's victory over Namibia a couple of hours ago has made this game a must-win one for Scotland, who will qualify for the Super Eights even if the clash is washed out.

Harry Brook guiding one past point in Antigua - Ricardo Mazalan/AP
England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup: Yorkshire Boys See ENG Home In Rain-Marred Encounter

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

As for the Aussies, a strong showing today is imperative to avoid 'spirit of cricket' allegations, pertaining to deliberate underperformance.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(WK), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(C), Matthew Cross(WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
  2. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
  3. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  4. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  5. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Aussies Bowl First In St Lucia - Check Playing XIs
  2. US Open Golf, Day 3: Scheffler Struggles Again; Morikawa Makes Surge At Pinehurst
  3. Euro 2024 Day 2, Data Dive: Goals Galore On Historic Day At European Championships
  4. ENG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: England's Super 8 Fate Rests In Scotland's Hands - Data Debrief
  5. England Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Buttler Breathes Easy As ENG Secure Crucial 41-Run Win
World News
  1. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  2. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
  3. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  4. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  5. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow