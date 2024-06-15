Australia Vs Scotland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 35: When, Where To Watch

Australia and Scotland will go up against each other on Saturday (Sunday IST) in the last Group B match that will decide the second and final team from the group to advance to the Super 8 stage. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Australia have won all three of their matches so far and are looking in great touch. They have dominated all three of their opponents - Namibia, England and Oman - so far in the tournament.
England's massive win over Oman helped them overtake Scotland on net run rate. If England win on Friday (Saturday IST) against Namibia, Scotland would have to either beat Australia or pray that rain forces sharing of points. A loss would knock them out.
Here's all you need to know about the Australia Vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match 35:
When is Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match?
Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be played on June 16, Sunday at 6:00 AM IST at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
Where to watch Australia Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner and Adam Zampa.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.