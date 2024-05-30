Captains Richie Berrington (left) and Brian Masaba at the toss for the Scotland vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match in Tarouba on Thursday (May 30). Photo: X/Uganda Cricket Association

Captains Richie Berrington (left) and Brian Masaba at the toss for the Scotland vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match in Tarouba on Thursday (May 30). Photo: X/Uganda Cricket Association