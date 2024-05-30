Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to field first against Uganda, in his team's first warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (May 30, 2024). The match is being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
This is Uganda's second and final warm-up match ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Afghanistan in Providence, Guyana on June 3. Uganda had lost their first warm-up game against Namibia by five wickets. The Namibian team had chased down a 135-run target with seven balls to spare in Tarouba.
Scotland, on the other hand, are playing their first warm-up match. The Scottish side will play their second and final prep game against Afghanistan in Port of Spain on May 31.
Teams
Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Brad Wheal, Mark Adair, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen.
Uganda: Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah (wk), Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan, Simon Ssesazi, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Roger Mukasa.
In the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup, Scotland are placed in Group B alongside England, Namibia, Oman and Australia. Uganda are in Group C with New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan and West Indies being the other teams.