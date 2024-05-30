Cricket

Scotland Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: UGA Bat First In Tarouba

This is Uganda's second and final warm-up match ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Afghanistan in Providence on June 3. Scotland, on the other hand, are playing their first prep game

X/Uganda Cricket Association
Captains Richie Berrington (left) and Brian Masaba at the toss for the Scotland vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match in Tarouba on Thursday (May 30). Photo: X/Uganda Cricket Association
info_icon

Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to field first against Uganda, in his team's first warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (May 30, 2024). The match is being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

This is Uganda's second and final warm-up match ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Afghanistan in Providence, Guyana on June 3. Uganda had lost their first warm-up game against Namibia by five wickets. The Namibian team had chased down a 135-run target with seven balls to spare in Tarouba.

Nepal cricket team will be one of the contenders at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 . - X/CricketNep
Nepal At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Scotland, on the other hand, are playing their first warm-up match. The Scottish side will play their second and final prep game against Afghanistan in Port of Spain on May 31.

Teams

Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Brad Wheal, Mark Adair, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen.

Uganda: Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah (wk), Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan, Simon Ssesazi, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Roger Mukasa.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cups. - Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
ICC T20 World Cup Records: Top 5 Leading Run-Getters And Batters With Best Strike Rates

BY PTI

In the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup, Scotland are placed in Group B alongside England, Namibia, Oman and Australia. Uganda are in Group C with New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan and West Indies being the other teams.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked
  2. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  3. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  4. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  5. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up
  2. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  4. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  5. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
World News
  1. Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza
  2. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  3. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  4. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  5. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises