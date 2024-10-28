Cricket

Nepal Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC CWC League Two: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Nepal face Scotland in match 39 of the ICC CWC League Two 2023-27 in Dallas on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the NEP vs SCO ODI cricket match

nepal cricket team X CAN
Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X | CAN
info_icon

Nepal are set to face Scotland in match 39 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-24 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, October 29. (More Cricket News)

The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal are coming after a close three-wicket loss against the hosts the United States in Dallas. Nepal were defending a total of 286 runs and the USA chased that down with two balls to spare.

Scotland, on the other hand, defeated the USA by 10 wickets in match 37 when they chased down the 145-run target with all wickets and 25.1 overs in hand. That win boosted their confidence and would help them against Nepal.

Bradley Currie was named the Player of the Match for his four-fer. Scottish openers Andrew Umeed (98 not out off 79 balls) and Charlie Tear (43 not out off 70 balls) never let American bowlers settle and that would be a challenge for Nepal's seam-bowling lineup.

Nepal national cricket team against the USA in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match. - Photo: X | CAN
NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller

BY Jagdish Yadav

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details

When is the Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match?

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Dallas match?

Fans can watch all the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches live and free on ICC.tv (in selected regions).

Nepal Vs Scotland - Full Squads

Nepal: Arjun Saud(w), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal

Scotland: Andrew Umeed, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Michael English, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Charlie Cassell, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Scott Currie

