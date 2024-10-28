Nepal Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC CWC League Two: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Nepal are set to face Scotland in match 39 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-24 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, October 29. (More Cricket News)
The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal are coming after a close three-wicket loss against the hosts the United States in Dallas. Nepal were defending a total of 286 runs and the USA chased that down with two balls to spare.
Scotland, on the other hand, defeated the USA by 10 wickets in match 37 when they chased down the 145-run target with all wickets and 25.1 overs in hand. That win boosted their confidence and would help them against Nepal.
Bradley Currie was named the Player of the Match for his four-fer. Scottish openers Andrew Umeed (98 not out off 79 balls) and Charlie Tear (43 not out off 70 balls) never let American bowlers settle and that would be a challenge for Nepal's seam-bowling lineup.
Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details
Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST.
Where is the Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Dallas match?
Fans can watch all the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches live and free on ICC.tv (in selected regions).
Nepal Vs Scotland - Full Squads
Nepal: Arjun Saud(w), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal
Scotland: Andrew Umeed, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Michael English, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Charlie Cassell, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Scott Currie