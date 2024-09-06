SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score: Josh Inglis Shifts Gears As Australia Eye To Set Big Target For Hosts

Welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Scotland and Australia to be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland on Friday (6th September). Australia are leading the three-match bilateral series 1-0 after a lop-sided contest in the first T20I where Travis Head smashed a blistering 80 off just 25 balls. Scotland need a victory to stay alive in the series. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second T20I between Australia and Scotland, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)