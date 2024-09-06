Cricket

SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score: Josh Inglis Shifts Gears As Australia Eye To Set Big Target For Hosts

Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second T20I between Australia and Scotland, right here

scotland cricket team vs australia in 2nd t20i X
Scotland national cricket team against Australia in Edinburgh. Photo: X | Scotland Cricket
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Scotland and Australia to be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland on Friday (6th September). Australia are leading the three-match bilateral series 1-0 after a lop-sided contest in the first T20I where Travis Head smashed a blistering 80 off just 25 balls. Scotland need a victory to stay alive in the series. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second T20I between Australia and Scotland, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I - Toss Delayed Due To Bad Weather

The weather at Edinburgh in Scotland is very foggy and the toss for the second T20I has been delayed.

SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I - Toss Update

Scotland won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Charlie Tear(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie

Tags
