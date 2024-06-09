Cricket

Oman Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Aqib Ilyas & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas won the all-important toss and opted to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Ricardo Mazalan/AP
Oman Vs Scotland, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20: When, Where To Watch Photo: Ricardo Mazalan/AP
info_icon

Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas won the all-important toss and opted to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. (Scorecard|Follow Live)

Teams

Oman XI: Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Here's what Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas told after the toss: "We will be batting first. It's a new game, we don't go into the history, we go with fresh minds. If we set a good target, our bowlers are doing well. We have two changes."

Here's what Scotland skipper Richie Berrington told after being put to bowl first:"We are happy taking the ball first, there's one short boundary so it won't be easy to defend. We have a very good opportunity and we are looking forward to this game. We have one change for this game. Brad Currie is out and Saafyan Sharif comes in his place."

Tags

