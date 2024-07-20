Scotland are set to clash with Namibia in the 15th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dundee, Scotland on Saturday. This match is part of the tri-series between Namibia, Scotland and Oman. (More Cricket News)
Namibia won the last match against Oman by six wickets. Oman batted first and set a 234-run target for Namibia with the help of crucial fifties from Zeeshan Maqsood and Khalid Kail. Captain Aqib Ilyas also made 39 off 76 balls. In response, Jan Frylinck made 73 off 81 balls and JJ Smit finished the game with back-to-back sixes.
Match 13 between Scotland and Oman ended with no result despite Scotland being close to the win. Scotland restricted Oman to 123 all out after 38 overs. In response to that, Scotland gave a flying start and were 99/2 after 12.2 overs when rain interrupted the match. They were just 25 runs away from the win, but rain spoilt the momentum and the match ended with no result.
Now, Namibia and Scotland will play the third match of the tri-series with the hosts still eyeing their first win. The Richie Berrington-led Scotland may need some luck on their side on Saturday when they clash against Namibia at the same venue.
When Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played?
Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on July 20, Saturday at 11:00 AM Local Time| 3:30 PM IST at the Forthill in Dundee.
Where to watch Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?
Scotland vs Namibia, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.
Namibia vs Scotland Full Squads:
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, JP Kotze(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Tangeni Lungameni, Shaun Fouche, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann
Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Hamza Tahir