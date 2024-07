Cricket

Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill

The 14th game of ICC Cricket World Cup League Two between Namibia and Oman will be played on Thursday, July 18 at the Forthill Stadium in Dundee. Namibia come into the fixture after their win against the Netherlands, while Oman enter the contest following their no result against Scotland due to rain. Catch the live score of the NAM vs OMA match, right here