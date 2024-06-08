Cricket

Oman Vs Scotland, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Oman Vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match 20

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Oman's Mehran Khan, second right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

Scotland will take on Oman in the Group B clash of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 9, Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, which will be hosting its first match of the tournament. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Richie Berrignton-led Scotland could not see the result of their campaign opener against neighbours England as it was washed out in rain. However, they bounced back strongly in the second match against Namibia. Chasing the target of 156 runs, the Scots showcased impressive performance and claimed victory by 5 wickets.

Oman could be categorized as one of the minnows of this tournament so far. They have lost both their matches putting up ordinary shows with the bat, first enduring defeat at the hands of Namibia by 11 runs in Super Over and then facing a 35-run loss against Australia.

Here's all you need to know about the Oman Vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match 20:

When and where will the Oman Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be played on June 9, Sunday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

At what time will Oman Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match be played?


The Oman Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match is slated to begin at 10 PM IST.

Where to watch Oman Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?


In India, Oman Vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the Oman Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

Oman Vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads

Oman:

Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.

Scotland:

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Tags

