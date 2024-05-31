Afghanistan Vs Scotland Toss Update, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Afg Bat First In Port Of Spain

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan called it right at the toss and has elected to bat first against Scotland in their second warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, 31st May at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. (More Cricket News)
Afghanistan come into the fixture after their first warm-up clash being called off due to rain after 20 overs at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. However, their bowlers had a decent outing bowling their full quota of 20 overs with just Azmatullah Omarzai and Naveen-ul-Haq among the wickets.
On the other hand, Scotland also had to go through a rain-curtailed warm-up, which was eventually abandoned against Uganda. The Scotland bowlers put on a very disciplined display to restrict Uganda to just 90 in the alloted 18 overs. During the chase, Ollie Hairs (20*) flew with Scotland flying with him making 27 in just 1.5 overs before rain played spoilsport.
Teams
Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Brad Wheal, Mark Adair, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Scotland start their T20 World Cup campaign facing England at Bridgetown in Barbados on June 4, while Afghanistan kick-off their run against Uganda at the Providence in Guyana on June 4.