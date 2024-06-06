Cricket

Namibia Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 12: When, Where To Watch

Match number 12 of the 2024 T20 World Cup will witness a thrilling clash between Namibia and Scotland. Here's all the details of when and where to watch the match live

X | Scotland cricket
Scotland team in action during their opening match in the 2024 T20 World Cup against England. Photo: X | Scotland cricket
info_icon

Namibia coming on a winning momentum are now gearing up to take on Scotland in match number 12 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 7, Friday. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

The Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia enters this upcoming match bouyed by a stunning victory against Oman in a Super Over, by 11 runs. The match showcased the bowling prowess of Ruben Trumpleman and David Wiese whose spell of four and three wickets respectively restricted the opponents to just 109 runs. In the crucial Super Over, Wiese's quickfire 13 off 4 balls along with the skipper's contribution of 2-ball 8, secured a total of 21 runs sealing the victory for Namibia.

Meanwhile, Scotland, to showcase their preparations for this marquee event. They suffered a setback in their warm up match against Afghanistan by 55 runs. Unfortunately, Richie Berrington's team's second match against neighbors England was abandoned due to rain, resulting in both teams sharing a point each. However, in that match, openers George Munsey and Michael Jones provided a solid start, crafting a beautiful partnership of 90 runs in just 10 overs.

Here's all you need to know about the Namibia vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match:

When and where will the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on June 7, Friday at 12:30 AM at the Kensington Oval Cricket Stadium in Barbados.

What is the scheduled start time for the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match?

The Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST (10:30 am local).

Where to watch Namibia vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?


In India, the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

Namibia Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, JP Kotze, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell

Scotland Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Matthew Cross(w), Michael Jones, George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Christopher Sole

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Water Crisis: SC Order For Surplus Water 'A Victory For People', Says AAP's Atishi
  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Urges Bengal Governor To Visit Areas Affected By "Post-Poll Violence"
  3. MP: Three Dead After Inhaling Suspected Poisonous Gas During Bid To Rescue Cow From Well
  4. Water Sports Facilities Will Be Developed In Indore And Ujjain Along With Bhopal: MP CM Yadav
  5. AP EAMCET Result 2024 Out Soon On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in | How And Where To Check EAPCET Result, Rankcard
Entertainment News
  1. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Sanya Malhotra Choreographed A Song For THIS Aamir Khan Movie
  2. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Warns Against 'Fraudulent' Employment Offers
  3. ADOR Issues Statement Against Malicious Posts Targeting NewJeans, Threatens Legal Action
  4. Sania Mirza Talks To Kapil Sharma About Her Winning Streak Against Martina Hingis
  5. Dakota Fanning Reveals Tom Cruise Has Been Gifting Her Shoes On Every Birthday Since 2005
Sports News
  1. India At T20 World Cup: Team Has Experience And Skills To Tackle NY Pitch, Asserts Rathour
  2. Namibia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Match 12 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final Live Streaming: Head To Head, When, Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match
  4. French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Mirra Andreeva At Roland Garros QF - In Pics
  5. IND Vs IRE, T20 WC: Arshdeep's Efforts To Pitch Ball On Scrambled Seam Hampered By Intense Swing
World News
  1. Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ
  2. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts 3 Times, Spewing Lava And Clouds Of Grey Ash
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unveil Solid-Fuel 'Palestine' Missile That Resembles Iranian Hypersonic
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; EC To Present Final Results To President Murmu
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win