Namibia coming on a winning momentum are now gearing up to take on Scotland in match number 12 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 7, Friday. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
The Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia enters this upcoming match bouyed by a stunning victory against Oman in a Super Over, by 11 runs. The match showcased the bowling prowess of Ruben Trumpleman and David Wiese whose spell of four and three wickets respectively restricted the opponents to just 109 runs. In the crucial Super Over, Wiese's quickfire 13 off 4 balls along with the skipper's contribution of 2-ball 8, secured a total of 21 runs sealing the victory for Namibia.
Meanwhile, Scotland, to showcase their preparations for this marquee event. They suffered a setback in their warm up match against Afghanistan by 55 runs. Unfortunately, Richie Berrington's team's second match against neighbors England was abandoned due to rain, resulting in both teams sharing a point each. However, in that match, openers George Munsey and Michael Jones provided a solid start, crafting a beautiful partnership of 90 runs in just 10 overs.
Here's all you need to know about the Namibia vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match:
When and where will the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on June 7, Friday at 12:30 AM at the Kensington Oval Cricket Stadium in Barbados.
What is the scheduled start time for the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match?
The Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST (10:30 am local).
Where to watch Namibia vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Namibia Squad For T20 World Cup 2024
Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, JP Kotze, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell
Scotland Squad For T20 World Cup 2024
Matthew Cross(w), Michael Jones, George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Christopher Sole