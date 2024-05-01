Cricket

ICC T20 WC: Scotland National Cricket Team Announce Squad With Richie Berrington As Skipper

Scotland announced their squad on Wednesday, May 1, for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and will be led by Richie Berrington. Ahead of the tournament, they will play some T20 games against Ireland and the Netherlands

File
Scotland have announced their squad for the T20 WC. Photo: File
Scotland have announced their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 starting in June with Richie Berrington set to lead the side at the marquee tournament. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

As per ICC, squads can make alterations to their squads till May 25 after which any alteration will require approval from ICC's Event Technical Committee.

Scotland's squad does not feature Andrew Umeed, after he was injured during the T20Is against UAE and instead is replaced by Charlie Tear.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Other name set to be missing from the list is spinner James Dickinson, who made his T20I debut against UAE and played only one game.

Ahead of the T20 WC, the Scots are set to play against Ireland and Netherlands which will serve as a preparation for the tournament.

Scotland begin their T20 WC sojourn with a match against England on June 04 and then follow it up with one against Namibia, Oman and Australia.

Scotland T20I squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt.

