Cricket

T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B will commence on Sunday, 7 July 2024 in Germany. Here are the squads, schedule and live-streaming details of the multi-nation tournament

german cricket team X @Atiq160Test
Germany national cricket team players. Photo: X/ @Atiq160Test
info_icon

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier continues with Qualifier B, set to take place in Germany from July 7-14. 10 teams will battle it out for a spot in the regional final, joining Italy, who secured their place by winning Qualifier A. (More Cricket News)

Scotland and the Netherlands have already booked their tickets to the regional final, courtesy of their performance in the 2024 finals and world rankings. England and Ireland have pre-qualified for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, making the stakes even higher for the remaining teams.

Qualifier B promises to be an exciting contest, with teams vying for a chance to join Italy in the regional final. Germany, hosting an ICC qualification pathway event for the first time, will look to make the most of home advantage.

The teams will face off in a round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the regional final. The winner of Qualifier B will join Italy, Scotland, and the Netherlands in the next stage of the qualification process.

Joe Burns last played international cricket in December 2020. - X/@ICC
Joe Burns To Play For Italy: Ex-Australia Cricketer's Move A Tribute To Late Brother

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Teams and Squads:

Group A:

Serbia: Mark Pavlovic (c), Wintley Burton (wk), Alexander Dizija, Leslie Dunbar (wk), Alister Gajic, Simo Ivetic, Peter Nedeljkovic, Braithyn Pecic, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Edward Van Reenen, Luka Woods, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic

Jersey: Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Patrick Gouge, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Scott Simpson, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward

Switzerland: Faheem Nazir (c), Bashir Ahmad, Noorkhan Ahmedi, Kenardo Fletcher, Ahmed Hassan (wk), Osama Mahmood, Anishkumar Nalinambika, Ali Nayyer, Abdullah Rana, Jai Sinh, Malyar Stanikzai, Idrees Ul Haque, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod

Belgium: Sheraz Sheikh (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Sajad Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti, Shaheryar Butt (wk), Dumon Dewald, Ali Raza (wk), Mansoor Malangzai, Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Muneeb, Burhan Niaz, Waqas Raja, Adnan Razzaq, Saber Zakhil

Croatia: Daniel Turkich (c), Anthony Govorko, Jeffrey Grzinic (wk), Michael Grzinic, Boro Jerkovic, Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Marsic, Luke Potthoff, Phillip Roberts, Jaikumar Thakur, Oliver Tilley, Christopher Turkich, John Vujnovich, Zach Vukusic

Group B:

Norway: Raza Iqbal (c), Kuruge Abeyrathna (wk), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Anil Parmar, Walid Ghauri, Javed Khan, Ibrahim Rahimi, Qamar Mushtaque, Vinay Ravi, Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak, Ali Saleem, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Mandeep Singh

Slovenia: Izaz Ali (c), Taher Muhammad (vc), Saeed Waqar Ali, Shahid Arshad, Mazhar Khan (wk), Waqar Khan, Sudhakar Koppolu, Rasheed Ali Mamadkhel, Junaed Mullah (wk), Dileep Pallekonda, Tarun Sharma, Merwais Shinwari, Muhammad Siddiqui, Ramanjot Singh

Sweden: Imal Zuwak (c), Saeed Ahmed, Choudry Share Ali, Abdul Naser Baluch, Sudais Khan, Hamid Mahmood, Sandeep Mallidi, Ajay Mundra, Sami Rahmani, Prashant Shukla, Jawid Stanigze, Zaker Taqawi, Khalid Zahid, Zabiullah Zahid

Germany: Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Ghulam Ahmadi, Mussadiq Ahmed, Vaseekaran Aritharan, Adil Khan, Fayaz Khan, Ben Kohler-Cadmore, Sajid Liaqat, Sachin Mandy (wk), Faisal Mubashir, Harmanjot Singh, Hamid Wardak, Muslim Yar, Zahid Zadran

Team India victory parade at Marine Drive, Mumbai - AP/Rajanish Kakade
Team India Victory Parade: Parents Lose Kids, Fans Faint Amid Madness At Marine Drive

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gibraltar: Avinash Pai (c), Iain Latin (vc), Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Kieron Ferrary (wk), James Fitzgerald, Mark Gouws, Jack Horrocks, Kabir Mirpuri, Kenroy Nestor, Chris Pyle (wk), Michael Raikes, Philip Raikes, Kayron Stagno (wk)

Live streaming details of the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B:

When the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B will start?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B will commence on Sunday, 7th July 2024 and will conclude on 14th July.

When and where the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B will be played?

The first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B will be played between Jersey and Serbia at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld in Germany on Sunday. The final will be played at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Where to watch the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B matches?

There will not be any broadcast of the matches on Indian television but the live streaming of the matches will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  2. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  3. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  4. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  5. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany And Spain Goalless At Half-Time In UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final; Wimbledon Action Continues