The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier continues with Qualifier B, set to take place in Germany from July 7-14. 10 teams will battle it out for a spot in the regional final, joining Italy, who secured their place by winning Qualifier A. (More Cricket News)
Scotland and the Netherlands have already booked their tickets to the regional final, courtesy of their performance in the 2024 finals and world rankings. England and Ireland have pre-qualified for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, making the stakes even higher for the remaining teams.
Qualifier B promises to be an exciting contest, with teams vying for a chance to join Italy in the regional final. Germany, hosting an ICC qualification pathway event for the first time, will look to make the most of home advantage.
The teams will face off in a round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the regional final. The winner of Qualifier B will join Italy, Scotland, and the Netherlands in the next stage of the qualification process.
Teams and Squads:
Serbia: Mark Pavlovic (c), Wintley Burton (wk), Alexander Dizija, Leslie Dunbar (wk), Alister Gajic, Simo Ivetic, Peter Nedeljkovic, Braithyn Pecic, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Edward Van Reenen, Luka Woods, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic
Jersey: Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Patrick Gouge, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Scott Simpson, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward
Switzerland: Faheem Nazir (c), Bashir Ahmad, Noorkhan Ahmedi, Kenardo Fletcher, Ahmed Hassan (wk), Osama Mahmood, Anishkumar Nalinambika, Ali Nayyer, Abdullah Rana, Jai Sinh, Malyar Stanikzai, Idrees Ul Haque, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod
Belgium: Sheraz Sheikh (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Sajad Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti, Shaheryar Butt (wk), Dumon Dewald, Ali Raza (wk), Mansoor Malangzai, Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Muneeb, Burhan Niaz, Waqas Raja, Adnan Razzaq, Saber Zakhil
Croatia: Daniel Turkich (c), Anthony Govorko, Jeffrey Grzinic (wk), Michael Grzinic, Boro Jerkovic, Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Marsic, Luke Potthoff, Phillip Roberts, Jaikumar Thakur, Oliver Tilley, Christopher Turkich, John Vujnovich, Zach Vukusic
Group B:
Norway: Raza Iqbal (c), Kuruge Abeyrathna (wk), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Anil Parmar, Walid Ghauri, Javed Khan, Ibrahim Rahimi, Qamar Mushtaque, Vinay Ravi, Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak, Ali Saleem, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Mandeep Singh
Slovenia: Izaz Ali (c), Taher Muhammad (vc), Saeed Waqar Ali, Shahid Arshad, Mazhar Khan (wk), Waqar Khan, Sudhakar Koppolu, Rasheed Ali Mamadkhel, Junaed Mullah (wk), Dileep Pallekonda, Tarun Sharma, Merwais Shinwari, Muhammad Siddiqui, Ramanjot Singh
Sweden: Imal Zuwak (c), Saeed Ahmed, Choudry Share Ali, Abdul Naser Baluch, Sudais Khan, Hamid Mahmood, Sandeep Mallidi, Ajay Mundra, Sami Rahmani, Prashant Shukla, Jawid Stanigze, Zaker Taqawi, Khalid Zahid, Zabiullah Zahid
Germany: Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Ghulam Ahmadi, Mussadiq Ahmed, Vaseekaran Aritharan, Adil Khan, Fayaz Khan, Ben Kohler-Cadmore, Sajid Liaqat, Sachin Mandy (wk), Faisal Mubashir, Harmanjot Singh, Hamid Wardak, Muslim Yar, Zahid Zadran
Gibraltar: Avinash Pai (c), Iain Latin (vc), Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Kieron Ferrary (wk), James Fitzgerald, Mark Gouws, Jack Horrocks, Kabir Mirpuri, Kenroy Nestor, Chris Pyle (wk), Michael Raikes, Philip Raikes, Kayron Stagno (wk)
