As tens of thousands of fans swarmed the Marine Drive in Mumbai to become a part of T20 World Cup-winning team India's victory parade, there were some unwanted consequences of the rush too. (Parade Highlights | More Cricket News)
As per a report in the Times Of India, the enormous crowding resulted in many kids getting separated from their parents, many fans struggling to breathe in the crowd and fainting, some supporters getting injured and traffic coming to an absolute standstill.
The report states that around a dozen of children were separated from their parents. These children were taken by the cops to the Marine Drive police station from where their parents were contacted. While some families came to the police station to get their children, some could not be contacted.
Nine people were also admitted to the GT Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Some felt dizzy while some had minor injuries, the report quoted Dr Jitendra Sankpal, medical superintendent at the hospital, as saying.
One pregnant woman was reportedly taken to Cama hospital after taking a fall and some fans had to go to state-run St George’s, Nair and Bombay hospitals.
Police sources told the publication that they helped those who fainted by clearing the area near them.
The enormous crowd chaos along the stretch of South Mumbai also brought the traffic to a halt. Besides Marine Drive, roads in the vicinity also witnessed congestion.
The Indian T20 World Cup-winning team landed in New Delhi early on Thursday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon. After that they left for Mumbai, the players were greeted at the airport by fans but an ocean of supporters waited at the Marine Drive to participate in the open bus victory parade.
The players snarled to the Wankhede Stadium which was also filled with fans. A small ceremony took place at the stadium to close a memorable day for cricket fans.