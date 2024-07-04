Indian Team Victory Parade: Virat Kohli Says In 15 Years, ‘The First Time, I've Seen Rohit Sharma So Emotional' - Watch

India finally lifted the burden off their back by winning an ICC trophy after 11 years in Barbados last Saturday when they defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 by seven runs. (More Cricket News)
Virat Kohli, who played a crucial knock of 76 in the final, said at the victory parade that he had never seen skipper Rohit Sharma so emotional after winning in the final.
“Rohit and I, we’ve been trying this for so long. We always wanted to win a World Cup. Bringing the trophy back to Wankhede is a very special feeling. We have been playing for the last 15 years and this is the first time, I’ve seen Rohit so emotional – he was crying, I was crying, a hug between both of us – I will never forget that day,” Kohli said.
Post the final, the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and Virat announced their T20I retirement. “I couldn’t connect with the emotions of the seniors, who cried that night (after the 2011 World Cup triumph) but now I do,” Kohli said.
Kohli also praised Jasprit Bumrah and called him the 'eight wonder' of the world. He said, "“I’ll sign the petition for Jasprit Bumrah to be the eighth wonder of the world right now. He is a once-in-a-generation bowler.”