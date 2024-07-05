Cricket

Team India Victory Parade: Thousands Celebrate With Rohit & Co In Mumbai - In Pics

Thousands thronged the streets of Mumbai to celebrate India's historic triumph at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. After landing in Delhi and meeting the Prime Minister, the Indian cricket team flew to Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's men, outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff soon hopped on an open-air double-decker bus at the NPCA, parading Marine Drive through to Wankhede Stadium. The players danced, pumped fists and made merry in an extraordinary evening of revelry and emotion.