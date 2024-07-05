Cricket

Team India Victory Parade: Thousands Celebrate With Rohit & Co In Mumbai - In Pics

Thousands thronged the streets of Mumbai to celebrate India's historic triumph at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. After landing in Delhi and meeting the Prime Minister, the Indian cricket team flew to Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's men, outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff soon hopped on an open-air double-decker bus at the NPCA, parading Marine Drive through to Wankhede Stadium. The players danced, pumped fists and made merry in an extraordinary evening of revelry and emotion.

Indian cricket team's victory parade in Mumbai | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma with Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube
Rohit Sharma with Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with players Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and others during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Team Indias Victory parade in Mumbai
Team India's Victory parade in Mumbai | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Jay Shah with Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh
Jay Shah with Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh | Photo: PTI

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team’s Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh and others acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team
T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team | Photo: PTI

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Players acknowledge fans in Mumbai
Players acknowledge fans in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team
2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Fans gather ahead of victory parade in Mumbai.
Fans gather ahead of victory parade in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Fans gather ahead of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team's open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Cricket Fans ahead of team Indias open bus victory parade
Cricket Fans ahead of team India's open bus victory parade | Photo: PTI

Fans gather ahead of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team’s open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Fans gather outside the Wankhede Stadium
Fans gather outside the Wankhede Stadium | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Fans gather outside the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the arrival of India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket team through an open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Crowd gather ahead of open bus victory parade
Crowd gather ahead of open bus victory parade | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Fans gather ahead of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team’s open bus victory parade, in Mumbai

Aerial view of Mumbai marine during open bus victory parade
Aerial view of Mumbai marine during open bus victory parade | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Fans gather ahead of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team’s open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Visuals from Marine Drive in Mumbai, as cricket fans begin gathering here. The T20 World Cup 2024 champions Team India's victory parade will be held from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium later this evening.

Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Visuals from Marine Drive in Mumbai, as cricket fans begin gathering here. The T20 World Cup 2024 champions Team India's victory parade will be held from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium later this evening.

Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Visuals from Marine Drive in Mumbai, ahead of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team’s open bus victory parade.

