The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with players Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and others during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team’s Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh and others acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.
Fans gather ahead of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team's open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.
Fans gather outside the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the arrival of India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket team through an open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.
Visuals from Marine Drive in Mumbai, as cricket fans begin gathering here. The T20 World Cup 2024 champions Team India's victory parade will be held from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium later this evening.
