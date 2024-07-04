Hardik Pandya's Zero To Hero Moment: Wankhede Stadium Chants T20 World Cup Champ's Name - Watch

Indian cricket team vice-captain Hardik Pandya had suffered an intolerable time on and off the field. Since the day he moved to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans in last season's IPL, the all-rounder has been met with rounds of jeers across stadiums in the country. (More Cricket News)
Off the field, Hardik's 'divorce' talks with his wife Natasa Stankovic has been much talked and reported about.
However, the all-rounder has found some success come his way after leading India to a WC win at the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik was a revelation with the bat and the ball as the Men In Blue defeated South Africa to clinch their first T20 WC after 17 years.
The Rohit Sharma-led side were met with a raucous welcome in Mumbai that will also include a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
A video surfaced online of Wankhede crowd chanting Hardik's name in what was a massive turnaround for the all-rounder since IPL 2024.
Furthermore, he also became the numero uno all-rounder in men's T20Is in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings released on Wednesday. Pandya went level with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and became the 1st Indian to take the no. 1 honours in the category.
Pandya had a brilliant T20 World Cup 2024 with the bat and the ball as the amassed 144 runs and picked up 11 wickets in eight matches played.