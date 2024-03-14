United Arab Emirates Vs Scotland, 3rd T20I, Toss And Teams - Check UAE Vs SCO Playing XIs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The series is locked at 1-1 with the hosts UAE taking the first T20I by eight wickets. But the Scots came back strongly to claim victory in the 2nd T20I by nine runs.
The UAE will be hungry and eyeing some retribution after losing the second T20 game by a small margin. As for Scotland, a victory here could really be beneficial for their morale and cricket at large.
Speaking at the toss, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem said, "We are going to bowl. Today dew will be there. We hope to restrict them to a low total. Past is past. Yesterday I was disappointed with my batting. Hopefully will do better today. Two changes."
Scotland captain Richie Berrington speaking at the toss said that his team is focused about starting well with the ball and bat. "Certainly been a while since winning a toss. It’s just about starting really well with bat or ball. Managed to do that last night which was really pleasing. Defending that total was great for us. I think we’ve brought a really strong squad here, have been able to give some younger players an opportunity as well. Great opportunity for all of us to go out there and put our hand up. Four changes tonight," Berrington said.
Playing XIs:
Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Charlie Tear(w), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Hamza Tahir.
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem(c), Tanish Suri(w), Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Ashwanth Chidambaram, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Akif Raja, Junaid Siddique, Omid Rahman