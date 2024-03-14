United Arab Emirates Vs Scotland, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch TV And Online

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have started their T20I series against Scotland at home with a victorious evening. This comes after a long period of disappointment faced in the tri-series ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Currently, with both teams tied at 1-1, they are gearing up for the third match to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 14, Wednesday in Dubai. (More Cricket News)
Team UAE led by Muhammad Waseem suffered a painful and difficult series at the ICC World Cup league 2023-27 played against Canada and Scotland. They lost all the three matches played, with two defeats at the hands of the champions Canada and one at Scotland. However, when hosting Scotland, UAE achieved a great victory by winning the first match of the three-match T20I series by 8 wickets. Bowling first, UAE limited the visitors to a score of 147, thanks to the impressive performance of fast bowler Junaid Siddique, who took 4 wickets and was later named the Player Of The Match.
Unfortunately, Waseem's team experienced a setback in the 2nd T20I match as Scotland defeated them by 9 runs, seeking revenge for their previous loss. Jack Jarvis played a key role in the victory by taking 3 wickets and bringing down the run-makers of UAE.
In a previous ICC World Cup league match, Matthew Cross's side had already defeated UAE's cricket team by 8 wickets at the same venue. Despite losing the first match, the team showcased a captivating performance with a score of 75 off 45 balls by George Munsey. Scotland is determined to regain the momentum in the upcoming do-or-die match, which promises to be thrilling.
When United Arab Emirates and Scotland, 3rd T20I match will be played?
The third T20I match between UAE and Scotland will be played on March 14, at 9 PM IST | 7 PM Local Time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Where to watch United Arab Emirates and Scotland, 3rd T20I match?
The T20I matches between UAE and Scotland are available to stream at FanCode app and website in India. Unfortunatley, there will be no live broadcasting of the matches.
United Arab Emirates and Scotland, T20I Squads:
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (Captain), Tanish Suri(w), Alishan Sharafu, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Junaid Siddique, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja, Ashwanth Chidambaram, Vriitya Aravind, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman
Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross (Wicketkeeper /Captain), Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, James Dickinson, Gavin Main, Bradley Currie, Hamza Tahir, Richie Berrington, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves