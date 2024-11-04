Cricket

Nepal Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Bat First - Check Playing 11s

Nepal are placed seventh in the eight-team points table with five points from 11 games so far, while Scotland are third with 13 points from 10 games

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Captains Rohit Paudel and Richie Berrington at the toss for the Nepal vs Scotland clash
Captains Rohit Paudel and Richie Berrington at the toss for the Nepal vs Scotland clash in Dallas. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel lost the toss and was made to bat first by his Scotland counterpart Richie Berrington at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, USA on Monday (November 4, 2024) in the 44th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Playing XIs

Nepal: Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Scotland: Andrew Umeed, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Bradley Currie, Brad Wheal.

The Rhinos lost their previous game against hosts United states by 37 runs. Chasing a 281-run target, Nepal were bowled out for 244 in 49.5 overs.

On the other hand, the Scots pummelled USA by 71 runs in their last encounter. Batting first, Berrington's side a 317-run total and the United States were dismissed for 246 in reply.

Nepal are placed seventh in the eight-team points table with five points from 11 games so far, while Scotland are third with 13 points from 10 games. United States are currently on top with 16 points, though they have already played 12 matches.

This is the final game in the Dallas leg of the league. The Al Amerat leg is already underway, with hosts UAE, Oman and Netherlands in contention there.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Bat First - Check Playing 11s
  2. Assam Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  3. Haryana Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: AUS Clinch Nail-Biting 2-Wicket Victory Over PAK - In Pics
  5. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Former Cricketers Weigh In On Ranji Trophy 'Intent' Debate
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 1-5 CFC At Full-time
  2. Jamshedpur FC 1-5 Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Marina Machans Crush Clueless Red Miners
  3. Napoli 0-3 Atalanta, Serie A: Gasperini Plays Down Scudetto Talk Despite Dominating Win
  4. Inter 1-0 Venezia, Serie A: Inzaghi Seeks Improvements Ahead Of Arsenal, Napoli Clashes
  5. Trabzonspor 2-3 Fenerbahce, Super Lig: Mourinho Questions Turkey Move, Slams VAR - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: PM Modi Condemns Attack; India Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  2. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
  3. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  5. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs