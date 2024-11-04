Nepal Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Bat First - Check Playing 11s

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel lost the toss and was made to bat first by his Scotland counterpart Richie Berrington at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, USA on Monday (November 4, 2024) in the 44th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Nepal: Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
Scotland: Andrew Umeed, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Bradley Currie, Brad Wheal.
The Rhinos lost their previous game against hosts United states by 37 runs. Chasing a 281-run target, Nepal were bowled out for 244 in 49.5 overs.
On the other hand, the Scots pummelled USA by 71 runs in their last encounter. Batting first, Berrington's side a 317-run total and the United States were dismissed for 246 in reply.
Nepal are placed seventh in the eight-team points table with five points from 11 games so far, while Scotland are third with 13 points from 10 games. United States are currently on top with 16 points, though they have already played 12 matches.
This is the final game in the Dallas leg of the league. The Al Amerat leg is already underway, with hosts UAE, Oman and Netherlands in contention there.