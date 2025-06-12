Scotland Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 79

Netherlands will seek to end a four-game losing streak when they take on Scotland in match 79 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at Forthill, Dundee on Thursday (June 12, 2025). Watch the cricket match live online. This will be the last game in the Dundee leg of the league.
The Dutch side are entering this game after a 16-run defeat to Nepal. The loss was a controversial one, as Netherlands were awarded 10 runs that were docked as penalty for Nepal batters' apparent pitch damage.
The umpires handed Nepal two five-run penalties for 'running on the pitch' with an apparent intent to damage it, during the 36.3 and 39.2 overs of their innings. The 10-run penalty meant that the Scott Edwards-led side effectively began their innings at 10 for no loss, but the controversial decision did not deter the Rhinos from coming out trumps.
Nepal restricted the Dutch to 220 all out in 49.2 overs after scoring 236 runs for the loss of nine wickets. This was Nepal's third win in four league games, and Netherlands' fourth consecutive defeat.
Scotland, meanwhile, eked out a thrilling two-run win over Nepal in their previous game, and beat Netherlands by 44 runs prior to that. The Richie Berrington-led team are third in the eight-team CWC League Two table with 19 points from 24 games, while Netherlands are second with 26 points from 23 encounters.
Scotland Vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Match 79: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Scotland vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match 79 be played?
The Scotland vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match 79 will be played at Forthill, Dundee, Scotland on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 3:30pm IST.
Where will the Scotland vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match 79 be telecast and live streamed?
The Scotland vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match 79 will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Scotland Vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads
Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Cassell, Michael Jones, Michael English, Gavin Main, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Brad Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Scott Currie, Jasper Davidson, Liam Naylor, Oliver Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Brad Currie, Mackenzie Jones
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Clayton Floyd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Olivier Elenbaas