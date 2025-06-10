Cricket

NEP Vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Nepal Penalised For Pitch Damage As Netherlands Begin Chase at 10-0

Nepal were docked a total of 10 runs, effectively lowering their posted total from 239 to 229 — meaning the Netherlands began their innings at 10-0 on the scoreboard

Nandan Yadav Nepal vs Netherlands
Nepal debutant Nandan Yadav dismissed Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd during their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dundee, Scotland. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

In a rare and controversial moment in international cricket, Nepal were slapped with two five-run penalties during their innings against the Netherlands, handing the Dutch a 10-run head start before facing a single ball in their chase. The incident occurred during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series match in Dundee on June 10, which also features Scotland.

Nepal, batting first, posted 239 for 9 in their 50 overs — a competitive total anchored by a fluent 84 off 85 balls from middle-order batter Aarif Sheikh. The Netherlands’ Paul van Meekeren was the standout bowler, claiming 4 for 58.

Nepal have now won three out of their last four games in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. - Photo: X/CricketNep
Nepal Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NEP Beat NED By 16 Runs Despite Penalty For 'Running On Pitch'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, the final target for the Dutch was reduced to 230 due to two rare five-run penalties awarded for Nepal's repeated violations of Law 41.14.1 — which prohibits damaging the protected area of the pitch.

What Actually Happened?

The drama began in the 33rd over, moments after Dipendra Singh Airee’s dismissal. New batter Basir Ahamad was warned immediately after facing his first ball for stepping into the protected area of the pitch — an action considered to cause avoidable damage under MCC rules. According to the law, a first and final warning must be issued, which then applies to the entire batting side for the rest of the innings.

What MCC Rule Say?

"It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause."

If a player is deemed to be within breach of that law: "The first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler's end umpire shall then warn both batters that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings. The umpire shall so inform each incoming batter. inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred."

If another instance of any batter from the warned side being in breach of Law 41.14.1 happens, the following will apply: "The bowler's end umpire shall disallow all runs to the batting side, return any not out batter to his/her original end, signal No ball or Wide to the scorers if applicable, award five penalty runs to the fielding side, award any other five-run Penalty that is applicable, inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of the reason for this action."

Unfortunately for Nepal, another batter later breached the same rule, triggering automatic penalties: the batting side was denied any runs from that delivery, and five runs were awarded to the fielding side. Since it happened twice, Nepal were docked a total of 10 runs, effectively lowering their posted total from 239 to 229 — meaning the Netherlands began their innings at 10-0 on the scoreboard.

By the 37-over mark of their chase, the Dutch were 157 for 6, having recovered from the early loss of both openers. The early head start could prove decisive in what is shaping up to be a closely contested encounter.

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss