NEP Vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Nepal Penalised For Pitch Damage As Netherlands Begin Chase at 10-0

In a rare and controversial moment in international cricket, Nepal were slapped with two five-run penalties during their innings against the Netherlands, handing the Dutch a 10-run head start before facing a single ball in their chase. The incident occurred during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series match in Dundee on June 10, which also features Scotland.
Nepal, batting first, posted 239 for 9 in their 50 overs — a competitive total anchored by a fluent 84 off 85 balls from middle-order batter Aarif Sheikh. The Netherlands’ Paul van Meekeren was the standout bowler, claiming 4 for 58.
However, the final target for the Dutch was reduced to 230 due to two rare five-run penalties awarded for Nepal's repeated violations of Law 41.14.1 — which prohibits damaging the protected area of the pitch.
What Actually Happened?
The drama began in the 33rd over, moments after Dipendra Singh Airee’s dismissal. New batter Basir Ahamad was warned immediately after facing his first ball for stepping into the protected area of the pitch — an action considered to cause avoidable damage under MCC rules. According to the law, a first and final warning must be issued, which then applies to the entire batting side for the rest of the innings.
What MCC Rule Say?
"It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause."
If a player is deemed to be within breach of that law: "The first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler's end umpire shall then warn both batters that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings. The umpire shall so inform each incoming batter. inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred."
If another instance of any batter from the warned side being in breach of Law 41.14.1 happens, the following will apply: "The bowler's end umpire shall disallow all runs to the batting side, return any not out batter to his/her original end, signal No ball or Wide to the scorers if applicable, award five penalty runs to the fielding side, award any other five-run Penalty that is applicable, inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of the reason for this action."
Unfortunately for Nepal, another batter later breached the same rule, triggering automatic penalties: the batting side was denied any runs from that delivery, and five runs were awarded to the fielding side. Since it happened twice, Nepal were docked a total of 10 runs, effectively lowering their posted total from 239 to 229 — meaning the Netherlands began their innings at 10-0 on the scoreboard.
By the 37-over mark of their chase, the Dutch were 157 for 6, having recovered from the early loss of both openers. The early head start could prove decisive in what is shaping up to be a closely contested encounter.