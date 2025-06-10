Nepal Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NEP Beat NED By 16 Runs Despite Penalty For 'Running On Pitch'

Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Match Timing
The Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match will start at 3:30 PM at the Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee.
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Where To Watch
The Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app in India, and live scores will be available here!
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Head To Head
The Netherlands and Nepal have faced each other 5 times in ODI format. Out of these, the Netherlands have won 3 whereas Nepal have come out victorious on 2.
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Toss
Netherlands won the toss and opt to bowl first against Nepal
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Playing XIs
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Debut!
The match will witness the debut of Nandan Yadav who became the 42nd player to don the ODI cap for the Rhinos.
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: After 3 overs
Kushal Bhurtel and Anil Shah open the batting for Nepal and have reached 9/0 in 3 overs. Kyle Klein of the Netherlands concedes only 1 run in the second over.
NEP: 9/0 (3)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: After 6 Overs!
Despite surviving a probing spell from Kyle Klein, Anil Sah has looked far from comfortable at the crease. Earlier, Nepal lost Kushal Bhurtel for 18 after a solid start, clean bowled by Paul van Meekeren.
NEP: 25/1 (6.3)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: After 18 Overs!
Rohit Paudel and Bhim Sharki have steadied the ship with a 50-run stand off 70 balls after Nepal were reduced to 29/2. Anil Shah departed for just 2 runs off Paul van Meekeren delivery.
Paudel 28 (45), Sharki 28 (32)
NEP: 80/2 (18.4)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: After 28 Overs!
Steady the Nepalese did, hmmm. But trouble now they face. Lost their captain Rohit Paudel for 35 caught by Nidamanuru off Levitt. Earlier, Bhim departed for 35 too. Strong the stand was, but it was broken at 106/4 in the 25th over.
Still at the crease are Dipendra Singh Airee and Aarif Sheikh.
NEP 116/4 (28)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Rhinos Struggle Past 150
Nepal have crossed the 150-run mark but continue to lose momentum. After the wicket of Dipendra Singh Airee--caught behind off Michael Levitt for 16--the run flow has dried up. Basir Ahamad and Aarif Sheikh are currently at the crease, trying to stitch together a partnership. Aarif has held firm with 40 off 51 balls, while Basir is grinding it out with 3 off 14.
NEP: 157/5 (37.1)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NEP Penalized By 10 Runs
Here we go. We have a huge bone of contention in the game, as the umpires dock Nepal two penalties of five runs each. Details are still emerging, but as one understands, it is for batters running on the pitch with an apparent intent to damage it. The commentators are at a loss of words too, and the Nepal camp appears shell-shocked.
NEP: 179/6 (43.4)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: More Details On Penalty Runs
We now have further updates on why and when the Netherlands were awarded the penalty runs. The on-air commentators state that the umpires ruled that the Nepal batters were running on the pitch at 36.3 and 39.2 overs, and thus docked five penalty runs at each instance.
Meanwhile, Paul van Meekeren cleans up Karan KC for 11 and Nepal are now seven down. Aarif Sheikh, who is batting on 64, is running out of partners.
NEP: 203/7 (45.5 overs)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Innings Update
Nepal end up with 236 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Aarif Sheikh is dismissed for a heroic 84 in the final over by Paul van Meekeren, who ends up with four wickets. Remember that Nepal have been controversially penalized 10 runs by the umpires for 'running on the pitch', which means their total is effectively 226 runs as Netherlands will start their innings with a 10-run head start.
NEP: 236/9 (50 overs)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NED Innings Starts
Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd walk out to open the batting for Netherlands. As reported earlier, the Dutch side have been awarded 10 runs which were docked as penalty for the Nepal batters' running on the pitch, as interpreted by the umpires.
NED: 10/0 (1 over)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NEP Snare O'Dowd
Debutant Nandan Yadav picks up his maiden one-day international wicket, getting rid of Dutch opener Max O'Dowd (4) in the fourth over. The Netherlands are scoring at over six runs per over, though and Nepal will aim to curb that rate.
NED: 33/1 (5 overs)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NED Rebuilding
Michael Levitt and Wesley Barresi have steadied the Dutch ship after losing Max O'Dowd early. The duo have compiled 38 runs off 47 balls and Nepal need to break this partnership soon if they are to harbour hopes if victory, given their modest target.
NED: 62/1 (11 overs)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NED Steady In Middle Overs
Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane sees the back of Netherlands opener Michael Levitt in his first over. But Dutch skipper Scott Edwards has batted with composure alongside Wesley Barresi so far, and Nepal still need at least two more wickets to put their opposition under any serious pressure.
NED 86/2 (17 overs)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Two Quick Wickets
Lalit Rajbanshi dismisses Wesley Barresi and Sandeep Lamichhane traps Zach Lion-Cachet in front to leave Netherlands four down. Scott Edwards (29 not out) still going strong, though, and with him is Teja Nidamanuru (12 not out)
NED: 128/4 (28 overs)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NED Six Down
Nepal have turned this game around! They have sent back Dutch captain Scott Edwards and then also seen the back of Teja Nidamanuru to surge ahead. Netherlands have four wickets in hand and still 80-odd runs to get at run-a-ball.
NED: 155-6 (36.4 overs)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NEP On Top
Netherlands' seventh-wicket partnership was beginning to get dangerously comfortable from Nepal's perspective, but Kushal Bhurtel dismisses Noah Croes to put his team back on top again. The required run rate is now eight an over and it would take a special effort from the Dutch to get over the line.
NED: 181/7 (43 overs)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NED Nine Down
Nepal are zeroing in on a thrilling win. They have dislodged the top nine Dutch batters and the last-wicket pairing of Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt remains. The asking rate is now 14 an over. Brace for wild celebrations if Rohit Paudel and Co pull this off after the 10-run penalty.
NED: 209/9 (48 overs)
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NEP Win By 16 Runs!
Nepal pull off a thrilling victory in Dundee. They have left behind the disappointment of the controversial 10-run penalty by bowling out Netherlands for 220, eking out a 16-run win. This is Rohit Paudel and Co's third win in four games. The Dutch, on the other hand, have lost four straight games in the league now.
NED 220 all out lose to NEP 236/9 by 16 runs
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Player Of The Match
Aarif Sheikh is named the Player of the Match for his 85-ball 84. The knock was instrumental in taking Nepal past 200 and if not for him, this comeback would not have been possible in the first place.
Nepal Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: What Next For Both Teams?
While Nepal's next outing is again against Netherlands on June 16 in Glasgow in a T20I tri-series involving Scotland, the Dutch will first meet Scotland in the final game of the ongoing set in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two in Dundee, on June 12.