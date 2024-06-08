Cricket

Oman Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20 Preview: Scots Eye Top Spot In Group B

Scotland now have the opportunity to go up to five points which might complicate the Super Eight qualifying scenarios for tournament heavyweights England and Australia

Scotland's Brad Currie, second from left, is congratulated by teammates after bowling out Namibia's Jan Frylinck for 12 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Scotland will start as firm favourites against Oman in a Group B clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, which will be hosting its first match of the tournament on June 9, Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

After their washout against England in their opener that gave both the teams one point each, the Scotland secured a five-wicket win against Namibia in what turned out to be a tense 156-run chase.

The result mean that Scotland now have the opportunity to go up to five points which might complicate the Super Eight qualifying scenarios for tournament heavyweights England and Australia who lock horns later on Saturday.

Only top two teams make the Super Eight. Australia and Namibia have two points each sitting behind Scotland, while England are second from the bottom with one point from one match.

While skipper Richie Berrington has been in form leading their chase with an unbeaten fifty, he would hope that their top-three George Munsey, Michael Jones and Brandon McMullen start to fire.

Oman have lost both their matches putting up ordinary shows with the bat and it would be too much of an ask for them to turn things around.

Teams (from)

Oman:

Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.

Scotland:

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Match starts: 10.30pm IST.

