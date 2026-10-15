Puneeth Rajkumar's Final Hours: Physician Details Fitness Routine and ECG Strain

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar died in 2021.
He passed away at 46 of a cardiac arrest.
His doctor has now hinted at the actor's extreme kickboxing session that day which might have led to the heart attack.
Five years following the tragic passing of Kannada icon Puneeth Rajkumar, his physician, Dr. Ramana Rao, has shared memories surrounding the events of the actor's final moments. During a recent interview, the doctor discussed Puneeth's arrival at his medical facility following a rigorous exercise session, the alarming electrocardiogram results that indicated potential danger, and the urgent vain steps implemented to transfer him to a hospital.
Talking to Just Curious Kannada, Dr Ramana Rao recounted his warm equation with the actor and his family. "Appu was a great person. He was like a son to me. He and my second son were good friends. They would often play together and share their toys," he said.
"I was in the clinic when Appu came. He was sweating extremely. He told me that he had gone to the gym, where he did kickboxing for one and a half hours. It was something new that he had tried that day, and he was extremely tired. However, when I checked him, I knew there was something more to his condition, looking at how much he was sweating. I immediately did an ECG. That ECG showed strain," he recalled.
Puneeth Rajkumar's Doctor Shares What Happened The Day He Died
"It wasn't a heart attack but strain. I knew that something would happen. I gave him medicines, and instantly we shifted him to the hospital. He travelled in his own car. He was speaking to us. He wanted to sit up in the car. But I requested him to rest his head in his wife Ashwini's lap and asked the driver to quickly take them to the hospital, while Dr Ranga Nayak made all the arrangements," he said.
“Immediately I gave him the same medicines I gave to my father or what I would give to my son if he had the symptoms. Instantly we shifted him, in his own car, to the hospital.”
Even years later, the memory still stings. “You can never forget certain things. Appu is one of those examples where even though I want to do so much but God’s will is totally different,” Dr Rao said.
Puneeth was known for his dedication to physical fitness. His online profiles remain active to this day, featuring a promotional clip for his movie Gandhada Gudi as his final Instagram update. Along with cinematic updates, his profile showcases numerous snapshots of his active lifestyle. For instance, a 2019 clip captures him engaging in a kickboxing-style workout.
The passing of Puneeth plunged both his admirers and the entire Kannada cinema sector into deep sorrow. After his demise on October 29, 2021, his body was placed at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium so the public could bid farewell. Masses of supporters, politicians, and cinema personalities converged on the location to honor the late actor one final time.