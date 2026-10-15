Puneeth Rajkumar's Final Hours: Physician Details Fitness Routine and ECG Strain

"I was in the clinic when Appu came. He was sweating extremely. He told me that he had gone to the gym, where he did kickboxing for one and a half hours. It was something new that he had tried that day, and he was extremely tired. However, when I checked him, I knew there was something more to his condition, looking at how much he was sweating. I immediately did an ECG. That ECG showed strain," he recalled.