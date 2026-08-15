India 3-1 Wales Highlights, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Brace Powers Men In Blue To Winning Start

India vs Wales Hockey Highlights: India beat Wales 3-1 in their Hockey World Cup 2026 opener as Harmanpreet Singh scored twice and Sumit added a goal to secure India’s winning start, as it happened in Amstelveen

India opened their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales in Amstelveen, making a confident start to their Pool D campaign. India took control early as Sumit opened the scoring from a penalty corner in the eighth minute, before captain Harmanpreet Singh doubled the advantage with another drag-flick. India maintained their 2-0 lead at half-time before Harmanpreet struck again in the 43rd minute to complete his brace. Wales pulled one back through Sam Welsh in the 55th minute after a review, but India held firm in the closing stages to secure all three points. The victory gives Harmanpreet’s side an ideal start to their campaign as they continue their pursuit of a first World Cup title since 1975. The Men in Blue will now face England in their second match.

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15 Aug 2026, 04:13:43 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: IND Starting XI! THE STARTING XI FOR INDIAN MEN’S TEAM’S WORLD CUP OPENER IS HERE! 🇮🇳🏑



India begin their FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 campaign against Wales in Pool D at Amstelveen. 🔥



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⏰ 4:30 pm… pic.twitter.com/Z833fHtW5C — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 15, 2026

15 Aug 2026, 03:37:57 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Hello! Greetings, we are back with another live blog -- India vs Wales. Stay tuned for live updates.

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15 Aug 2026, 04:08:30 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Who Are In India's Pool? India have been placed in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026. They open their campaign against Wales on August 15, followed by a high-profile clash against England on August 17, before taking on Pakistan on August 19. With only three pool matches, India cannot afford a slow start, as every point and goal difference could prove crucial in determining their route into the next stage.

15 Aug 2026, 04:10:18 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India schedule! August 15, Saturday : India vs Wales - 4:30 PM

August 17, Monday : India vs England - 6:30 PM

August 19, Wednesday: India vs Pakistan - 6:30 PM

15 Aug 2026, 04:15:21 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales Starting XI! View this post on Instagram

15 Aug 2026, 04:37:57 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Players are on the field now! The wait is over in Amstelveen! India and Wales have taken the field for their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D opener. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will be eager to set the tone from the first whistle as India begin their quest to end a 51-year wait for World Cup glory. Wales, meanwhile, will look to frustrate the favourites and make a strong start of their own. With England and Pakistan also in the group, India know there is little margin for error. The atmosphere is building as the teams complete their final preparations before the action gets underway.

15 Aug 2026, 04:43:17 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: We’re underway in Amstelveen! India, sporting their eye-catching new all-orange kit, have started the Hockey World Cup opener against Wales, who are in black. The kit has sparked plenty of discussion before the match, but Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will be keen to put all the noise aside and focus on the job at hand. India will look to control possession, move the ball quickly and create early chances, while Wales will aim to stay compact and hit on the counter. The first few minutes could set the tone for what promises to be an important Pool D contest.

15 Aug 2026, 04:56:55 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLLL! 8' IND 1-0 WAL India have the breakthrough! Sumit converts India’s second penalty corner in the eighth minute to put Harmanpreet Singh’s side 1-0 ahead against Wales. After surviving an early scare, India have made their pressure count and now have the lead approaching the halfway mark of the opening quarter. Wales will need to respond quickly.

15 Aug 2026, 04:58:45 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLLL! 11'IND 2-0 WAL India are turning the screws! Captain Harmanpreet Singh joins the scoring party, converting another penalty corner in the 11th minute to double India’s advantage. Wales are now 2-0 down as India make their set-piece opportunities count and take firm control of the opening quarter.

15 Aug 2026, 05:08:20 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: 1st Quarter Over! IND 2-0 WAL India head into the first break with a commanding 2-0 lead over Wales. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side have made their penalty-corner opportunities count, with Sanjay and captain Harmanpreet finding the net through powerful drag-flicks. India have controlled much of the opening quarter and looked composed after surviving an early scare from Wales. The two-goal cushion gives India a strong platform heading into the second quarter, but Wales will need to respond quickly if they are to stay in contention.

15 Aug 2026, 05:17:24 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: 2nd Quarter Starts! India start the second quarter on the front foot, winning a penalty corner within the opening minute. However, they fail to extend their lead as Manpreet Singh misses the trap, while Mandeep’s follow-up effort off the deflection goes wide. India continue to lead Wales 2-0, but they will want to be more clinical with their set-piece opportunities.

15 Aug 2026, 05:27:59 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: First Half Over! IND 2-0 WAL India head into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead over Wales after a quieter second quarter. India continued to enjoy the greater share of possession and territory but could not add to their tally, despite earning an early penalty corner. Wales created one promising opening, with their effort hitting the side of the goal, while India also came close late in the quarter but fired just wide. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. remain firmly in control, but they will want to be more clinical in the second half and put the contest beyond Wales’ reach.

15 Aug 2026, 05:38:06 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Second Half Gets Underway! The second half is underway in Amstelveen! India resume with a 2-0 advantage over Wales and will look to maintain their attacking momentum. Wales, meanwhile, need to find a way back into the contest quickly and will be desperate to create early openings. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have the cushion, but India will know that another goal could put the game firmly beyond Wales’ reach.

15 Aug 2026, 05:49:30 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLL! 43' IND 3-0 WAL India have their third! Harmanpreet Singh steps up once again from the penalty corner, firing home his second goal of the match in the 43rd minute. The captain has been exceptional with his drag-flicks, and India now lead Wales 3-0. Harmanpreet is putting on a set-piece masterclass as India move closer to a commanding World Cup opening victory.

15 Aug 2026, 05:57:07 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: End of Q3! IND 3-0 WAL India head into the final quarter with a commanding 3-0 lead over Wales. The third quarter was largely tight, but India made their first clear opening count in the 43rd minute, with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting a penalty corner for his second goal of the match. Wales showed greater urgency as they searched for a comeback, but India’s third goal has left them with a mountain to climb. Harmanpreet and Co. will now look to manage the final 15 minutes intelligently and complete a convincing opening victory.

15 Aug 2026, 06:04:06 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: 54' IND 3-0 WAL Wales finally earn their first penalty corner of the match, but India’s goalkeeper produces a stunning diving save to deny them. It is a crucial intervention with the clock ticking down, keeping India’s clean sheet intact and the score 3-0. Wales are showing more urgency, but India remain firmly in control.

15 Aug 2026, 06:09:23 pm IST India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLL! 55' IND 3-1 WAL Wales have finally pulled one back! Sam Welsh makes it 3-1 after a chaotic scramble inside the Indian circle. The goal was initially surrounded by confusion, but following a lengthy review by the third umpire, it was eventually allowed to stand. Wales now have a lifeline with 15 minutes remaining, while India will need to stay composed and avoid giving their opponents any further openings. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. still hold a two-goal advantage.