India 3-1 Wales Highlights, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Brace Powers Men In Blue To Winning Start

India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: IND Starting XI!
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Hello!
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Who Are In India's Pool?
India have been placed in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026. They open their campaign against Wales on August 15, followed by a high-profile clash against England on August 17, before taking on Pakistan on August 19. With only three pool matches, India cannot afford a slow start, as every point and goal difference could prove crucial in determining their route into the next stage.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India schedule!
August 15, Saturday: India vs Wales - 4:30 PM
August 17, Monday: India vs England - 6:30 PM
August 19, Wednesday: India vs Pakistan - 6:30 PM
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales Starting XI!
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Players are on the field now!
The wait is over in Amstelveen! India and Wales have taken the field for their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D opener. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will be eager to set the tone from the first whistle as India begin their quest to end a 51-year wait for World Cup glory. Wales, meanwhile, will look to frustrate the favourites and make a strong start of their own. With England and Pakistan also in the group, India know there is little margin for error. The atmosphere is building as the teams complete their final preparations before the action gets underway.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: We’re underway in Amstelveen!
India, sporting their eye-catching new all-orange kit, have started the Hockey World Cup opener against Wales, who are in black. The kit has sparked plenty of discussion before the match, but Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will be keen to put all the noise aside and focus on the job at hand. India will look to control possession, move the ball quickly and create early chances, while Wales will aim to stay compact and hit on the counter. The first few minutes could set the tone for what promises to be an important Pool D contest.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLLL! 8' IND 1-0 WAL
India have the breakthrough! Sumit converts India’s second penalty corner in the eighth minute to put Harmanpreet Singh’s side 1-0 ahead against Wales. After surviving an early scare, India have made their pressure count and now have the lead approaching the halfway mark of the opening quarter. Wales will need to respond quickly.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLLL! 11'IND 2-0 WAL
India are turning the screws! Captain Harmanpreet Singh joins the scoring party, converting another penalty corner in the 11th minute to double India’s advantage. Wales are now 2-0 down as India make their set-piece opportunities count and take firm control of the opening quarter.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: 1st Quarter Over! IND 2-0 WAL
India head into the first break with a commanding 2-0 lead over Wales. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side have made their penalty-corner opportunities count, with Sanjay and captain Harmanpreet finding the net through powerful drag-flicks. India have controlled much of the opening quarter and looked composed after surviving an early scare from Wales. The two-goal cushion gives India a strong platform heading into the second quarter, but Wales will need to respond quickly if they are to stay in contention.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: 2nd Quarter Starts!
India start the second quarter on the front foot, winning a penalty corner within the opening minute. However, they fail to extend their lead as Manpreet Singh misses the trap, while Mandeep’s follow-up effort off the deflection goes wide. India continue to lead Wales 2-0, but they will want to be more clinical with their set-piece opportunities.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: First Half Over! IND 2-0 WAL
India head into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead over Wales after a quieter second quarter. India continued to enjoy the greater share of possession and territory but could not add to their tally, despite earning an early penalty corner. Wales created one promising opening, with their effort hitting the side of the goal, while India also came close late in the quarter but fired just wide. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. remain firmly in control, but they will want to be more clinical in the second half and put the contest beyond Wales’ reach.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Second Half Gets Underway!
The second half is underway in Amstelveen! India resume with a 2-0 advantage over Wales and will look to maintain their attacking momentum. Wales, meanwhile, need to find a way back into the contest quickly and will be desperate to create early openings. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have the cushion, but India will know that another goal could put the game firmly beyond Wales’ reach.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLL! 43' IND 3-0 WAL
India have their third! Harmanpreet Singh steps up once again from the penalty corner, firing home his second goal of the match in the 43rd minute. The captain has been exceptional with his drag-flicks, and India now lead Wales 3-0. Harmanpreet is putting on a set-piece masterclass as India move closer to a commanding World Cup opening victory.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: End of Q3! IND 3-0 WAL
India head into the final quarter with a commanding 3-0 lead over Wales. The third quarter was largely tight, but India made their first clear opening count in the 43rd minute, with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting a penalty corner for his second goal of the match. Wales showed greater urgency as they searched for a comeback, but India’s third goal has left them with a mountain to climb. Harmanpreet and Co. will now look to manage the final 15 minutes intelligently and complete a convincing opening victory.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: 54' IND 3-0 WAL
Wales finally earn their first penalty corner of the match, but India’s goalkeeper produces a stunning diving save to deny them. It is a crucial intervention with the clock ticking down, keeping India’s clean sheet intact and the score 3-0. Wales are showing more urgency, but India remain firmly in control.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLL! 55' IND 3-1 WAL
Wales have finally pulled one back! Sam Welsh makes it 3-1 after a chaotic scramble inside the Indian circle. The goal was initially surrounded by confusion, but following a lengthy review by the third umpire, it was eventually allowed to stand. Wales now have a lifeline with 15 minutes remaining, while India will need to stay composed and avoid giving their opponents any further openings. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. still hold a two-goal advantage.
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Fulltime! IND 3-1 WAL
India begin their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales in Amstelveen. Sanjay opened the scoring before captain Harmanpreet Singh added two penalty-corner goals to put India firmly in control. Wales managed a late consolation through Sam Welsh after a lengthy review, but India remained composed to see out the contest. Harmanpreet’s drag-flick masterclass and India’s disciplined performance provide plenty of positives as the former champions collect all three points from their Pool D opener. A strong start for India as they continue their quest for a second World Cup title.