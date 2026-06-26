Tunisia 1-3 Netherlands Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Oranje Finish As Toppers Of Group F After Dominant Win

Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Tunisia and Netherlands face-off in the Group F finale. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Kansas City Stadium.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Group Stage (Group F)
Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EDT local time (EDT) / 11:00 PM GMT (4:30 AM IST on June 26)
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA.
Referee: Katia Itzel García
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In TUN's First Two Matches?
Tunisia head into their final Group F fixture against the Netherlands with nothing but pride left to play for after a disappointing World Cup campaign. The Eagles of Carthage were hammered 5-1 by Sweden in their opening match before suffering another heavy 4-0 defeat to Japan, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the group without a point. Defensive frailties and a lack of cutting edge in attack have cost Tunisia dearly, and their hopes of reaching the Round of 32 are already over. Against a Netherlands side still fighting for qualification, Tunisia will be eager to end their campaign on a positive note, though they face an uphill battle against one of the tournament's strongest teams.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In NED's First Two Matches?
The Netherlands have enjoyed a strong Group F campaign and remain firmly in the race to finish as group winners. After being held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Japan in their opening match, the Dutch bounced back in emphatic fashion by thrashing Sweden 5-1, showcasing the attacking quality that has made them one of the tournament's most dangerous sides. Now level with Japan in the battle for top spot, the Oranje know that a convincing victory over Tunisia could prove decisive in determining who finishes first in the group. With qualification well within reach, the Dutch are expected to attack from the outset and will be targeting a high-margin win to strengthen their position before the knockout stages.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: TUN's Starting XI
Tunisia XI: Dahmen; Ben Hamida, Talbi, Abdi, Valery; Skhiri ©, Khedira; Gharbi, Mejbri, Slimane; Mastouri
Subs Chamakh, Ben Hessen, Rekik, Bronn, Achouri, Saad, Ben Ouanes, Ayari, Hadj Mahmoud, Elloumi, Chaouat, Chikhaoui, Tounekti, Arous, Neffati
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: NED's Starting XI
Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk ©, Ake; Gravenberch, Reijnders, De Jong; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo
Subs Roefs, Flekken, Geertruida, De Roon, Kluivert, Weghorst, Depay, Wieffer, Van de Ven, Til, Lang, Koopmeiners, Summerville, Hato, Timber
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group F Scenario
Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is finely poised heading into its final round of fixtures, with the Netherlands and Japan leading the way, level on points. The Netherlands are set to take on a Tunisian side that is already mathematically eliminated following two consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, Japan faces a high-stakes encounter against Sweden, who currently sit just one point behind the table-toppers. With progression to the Round of 32 on the line, the final matches carry significant weight, as Sweden fights to overcome their one-point deficit and bridge the gap to the leaders.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands Weather Updates: Thunderstorms Expected In Kansas City As Kickoff Nears
Around an hour ago, Sporting News' Benson Taylor shared a picture of the Kansas City skies above Arrowhead Stadium. The sky cast a large gray sheet for the foreseeable miles. There is a chance that tonight's match between the Netherlands and Tunisia is subject to some delays.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score: Weather Clears In Kansas City! No Delay As Tunisia And Netherlands Take The Field
The weather concerns in Kansas City have eased, and there will be no delay to the Group F clash between Tunisia and the Netherlands. Both teams are already on the pitch, proudly singing their national anthems as kickoff approaches. Earlier forecasts had warned of possible thunderstorms around match time, but conditions have improved, allowing the game to proceed as scheduled. With the Netherlands chasing top spot in the group and Tunisia looking to end their World Cup campaign on a positive note, the stage is set for an uninterrupted contest.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: KICK OFF!
Kick-Off! The action is underway in Kansas City as Tunisia and the Netherlands get their crucial Group F encounter underway. The Dutch will be pushing for a convincing win to strengthen their bid to finish as group winners, while Tunisia will look to sign off from the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a spirited performance. Everything is set for an intriguing 90 minutes.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 3' I TUN 0-1 NED I
3' GOAL! Tunisia 0-1 Netherlands – A nightmare start for Tunisia as captain Ellyes Skhiri turns the ball into his own net! Denzel Dumfries drove a dangerous low ball across the face of goal, seemingly looking to pick out Brian Brobbey, but Skhiri's attempted interception only diverted it past his own goalkeeper. The Oranje take an early lead, and Tunisia find themselves on the back foot inside the opening three minutes.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 7' I TUN 0-2 NED I
7' GOAL! Tunisia 0-2 Netherlands – The Oranje are flying! Brian Brobbey scores his third goal of the tournament to double the Dutch advantage. The move began with Virgil van Dijk, whose towering header from a set-piece created chaos inside the penalty area. The loose ball fell kindly to Brobbey, who reacted quickest and smashed it into the back of the net. The Netherlands have taken complete control inside the opening seven minutes, while Tunisia are reeling from another early setback.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' I TUN 0-2 NED I
10' – The Netherlands are off to a dream start and, as things stand, move to the top of Group F with seven points. Two early goals have put the Oranje firmly in control, and they are playing with confidence, dominating possession and creating chances at will. Tunisia have barely had a chance to settle, while the Dutch are already looking like serious contenders to finish as group winners heading into the knockout stages.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 23' I TUN 0-2 NED I
23' Hydration Break: The players head to the sidelines for the cooling break with the Netherlands comfortably leading 2-0. Tunisia have looked short of ideas in the opening 23 minutes, and this pause gives them a valuable opportunity to regroup, tweak their tactics and find a way back into the contest. The Oranje, meanwhile, will be eager to maintain their intensity after the restart and continue their charge towards the Group F summit. Let's see what Tunisia have in store after the hydration break.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 30' I TUN 0-2 NED I
30' – The Netherlands continue to pile on the pressure with Ryan Gravenberch, Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo all creating dangerous opportunities in the final third. The Oranje are comfortably controlling possession and threatening to add a third goal, while Tunisia are yet to produce any meaningful response. Half an hour gone, and the Eagles of Carthage are still searching for a way back into the game as the Dutch remain firmly in command.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 40' I TUN 0-2 NED I
40' – Another chance for the Netherlands! Ryan Gravenberch finds space outside the penalty area and lets fly, but his effort sails well over the crossbar. The Oranje continue to dominate proceedings, though the third goal still eludes them. Tunisia, meanwhile, remain pinned back and are yet to seriously trouble the Dutch defence.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: HALF TIME' I TUN 0-2 NED I
Half-Time: Tunisia 0-2 Netherlands – It's been a dominant first-half display from the Oranje, who head into the break with a comfortable two-goal advantage. An early own goal from Ellyes Skhiri was followed by Brian Brobbey's third goal of the tournament, putting the Dutch firmly in control. Tunisia have struggled to create meaningful chances and have found it difficult to cope with the Netherlands' relentless attacking pressure. As things stand, the Oranje are on course to finish at the top of Group F, while Tunisia need a remarkable second-half turnaround to salvage anything from the contest.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 54' I TUN 1-2 NED I
54' GOAL! Tunisia 1-2 Netherlands – Tunisia are back in the contest! Mastouri rises highest to meet a perfectly delivered corner and powers a header past the Dutch goalkeeper. It's a huge moment for the Eagles of Carthage, who finally find a breakthrough after spending much of the match on the back foot. The Netherlands still lead, but Tunisia have injected fresh belief into the game with just over half an hour remaining.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 62' I TUN 1-3 NED I
62' GOAL! Tunisia 1-3 Netherlands – The Oranje restore their two-goal cushion! Jan Paul van Hecke powers home a brilliant header from a pinpoint corner delivery to score his first goal of the tournament. Tunisia had begun to believe after Mastouri's strike, but Van Hecke's towering finish silences the comeback hopes almost immediately. The Netherlands are back in complete control and closing in on another emphatic World Cup victory.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 69' I TUN 1-3 NED I
69' Hydration Break: The players head to the sidelines with the Netherlands leading 3-1 after Jan Paul van Hecke's towering header restored their two-goal cushion. Tunisia showed signs of life early in the second half through Mastouri's goal, but the Oranje responded immediately and are once again firmly in control. The final 20 minutes will determine whether the Dutch can add to their tally or if Tunisia have one last fightback left in them.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 80' I TUN 1-3 NED I
80' – Tunisia continue to fight despite trailing 3-1, refusing to bow out quietly. The Eagles of Carthage are throwing bodies forward, pressing higher up the pitch and looking for one more goal to make the closing stages interesting. While qualification is out of reach, Tunisia are determined to leave the FIFA World Cup 2026 with pride, showing resilience and character against one of the tournament's strongest sides. The Netherlands, meanwhile, remain composed as they edge closer to securing top spot in Group F.
Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: FULL TIME' I TUN 1-3 NED I
The final whistle blows in Group F as Netherlands wrap up a commanding 3–1 win over Tunisia, sealing another dominant group-stage performance.
A professional, controlled display from the Dutch sees them finish strong, managing the game in the second half after building a comfortable lead. Tunisia managed a late response but never truly threatened a comeback against a well-structured Netherlands side.
With this result, the Netherlands move to the top of Group F and, at least for now, sit ahead of Japan in the standings, tightening their grip on qualification momentum going into the final stretch of group matches.
THAT'S A WRAP!
Thanks for joining, will soon be there with another live blog, until then Bye-bye!