Tunisia 1-3 Netherlands Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Oranje Finish As Toppers Of Group F After Dominant Win

The Netherlands have enjoyed a strong Group F campaign and remain firmly in the race to finish as group winners. After being held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Japan in their opening match, the Dutch bounced back in emphatic fashion by thrashing Sweden 5-1, showcasing the attacking quality that has made them one of the tournament's most dangerous sides. Now level with Japan in the battle for top spot, the Oranje know that a convincing victory over Tunisia could prove decisive in determining who finishes first in the group. With qualification well within reach, the Dutch are expected to attack from the outset and will be targeting a high-margin win to strengthen their position before the knockout stages.