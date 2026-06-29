Brazil Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Selecao Under Pressure Due To Position In Tough Bracket

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Published at:

Brazil Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the BRA vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match at the Houston Stadium

Scotland Vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Matheus Cunha Celebs AP Photo
Brazil's Matheus Cunha (9) celebrates with Lucas Paqueta (20) after scoring their third goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Brazil in Miami Gardens. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the Round of 32 delivers a high-stakes showdown as Brazil's "Selecao" battle Japan's "Samurai Blue" at Houston Stadium. With the tournament shifting into the unforgiving knockout phase, the record five-time champions enter as the favorites following a dominant group stage performance led by the prolific Vinícius Júnior. Conversely, Hajime Moriyasu's resilient Japan side arrive battle-hardened and tactical, aiming to replicate their historic friendly victory over the South Americans last October. This heavyweight meeting sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the creative flair and Samba spirit of Brazil's attacking ensemble against the disciplined organization and shot-stopping brilliance of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. With a coveted path to the Round of 16—and a potential clash against Côte d'Ivoire or Norway—on the line, every minute of this do-or-die encounter will be critical. Follow BRA vs JPN match live updates with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Brazil Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™

Stage: Round of 32 (Knockout Stage)

Kickoff Time: 12:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM GMT (10:30 PM IST on June 29)

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

Brazil Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Brazil and Japan in the Round of 32 match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Houston Stadium.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories