Brazil Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Selecao Under Pressure Due To Position In Tough Bracket

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the Round of 32 delivers a high-stakes showdown as Brazil's "Selecao" battle Japan's "Samurai Blue" at Houston Stadium. With the tournament shifting into the unforgiving knockout phase, the record five-time champions enter as the favorites following a dominant group stage performance led by the prolific Vinícius Júnior. Conversely, Hajime Moriyasu's resilient Japan side arrive battle-hardened and tactical, aiming to replicate their historic friendly victory over the South Americans last October. This heavyweight meeting sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the creative flair and Samba spirit of Brazil's attacking ensemble against the disciplined organization and shot-stopping brilliance of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. With a coveted path to the Round of 16—and a potential clash against Côte d'Ivoire or Norway—on the line, every minute of this do-or-die encounter will be critical. Follow BRA vs JPN match live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jun 2026, 09:25:39 pm IST Brazil Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stage: Round of 32 (Knockout Stage) Kickoff Time: 12:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM GMT (10:30 PM IST on June 29) Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA Referee: Maurizio Mariani