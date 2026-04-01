Sweden 3-2 Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Gyokeres' Late Winner Sees Potter's Men Qualify For WC

Viktor Gyokeres has sent Sweden back to the World Cup. The Arsenal striker scored in the 88th minute to earn the Swedes a 3-2 win over Poland, five days after netting a hat trick in the playoff semifinal victory over Ukraine. Poland great Robert Lewandowski, at age 37, was hoping to qualify for what would likely have been his final World Cup. Sweden reached the quarterfinals in its last World Cup appearance, in 2018.

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Sweden vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026
Sweden players and staff celebrate qualifying for the World Cup after a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Sweden and Poland in Stockholm. Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP
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Sweden vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026.
Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres celebrates qualifying for the World Cup after a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Sweden and Poland in Stockholm. Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP
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Sweden vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026
Poland's Sebastian Szymanski and Przemyslaw Wisniewski chase Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres during a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match. Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP
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Sweden vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026
Sweden's Daniel Svensson, left, against Poland's Robert Lewandowski during a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match. Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP
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Sweden vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026
Poland's Karol Swiderski during a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Sweden and Poland in Stockholm, Tuesday Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP
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