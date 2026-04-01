Sweden 3-2 Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Gyokeres' Late Winner Sees Potter's Men Qualify For WC

Sweden players and staff celebrate qualifying for the World Cup after a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Sweden and Poland in Stockholm. Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP

1/4 Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres celebrates qualifying for the World Cup after a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Sweden and Poland in Stockholm. Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP





2/4 Poland's Sebastian Szymanski and Przemyslaw Wisniewski chase Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres during a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match. Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP





3/4 Sweden's Daniel Svensson, left, against Poland's Robert Lewandowski during a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match. Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP





4/4 Poland's Karol Swiderski during a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Sweden and Poland in Stockholm, Tuesday Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP





