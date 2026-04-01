Sweden 3-2 Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Gyokeres' Late Winner Sees Potter's Men Qualify For WC
Viktor Gyokeres has sent Sweden back to the World Cup. The Arsenal striker scored in the 88th minute to earn the Swedes a 3-2 win over Poland, five days after netting a hat trick in the playoff semifinal victory over Ukraine. Poland great Robert Lewandowski, at age 37, was hoping to qualify for what would likely have been his final World Cup. Sweden reached the quarterfinals in its last World Cup appearance, in 2018.
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