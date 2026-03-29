USA 2-5 Belgium, International Friendly: Belgian Red Devils Thrash Americans In 7 Goal Thriller

The United States Men’s National Team suffered a sobering 5-2 defeat to Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Despite taking an early lead through a Weston McKennie volley in the 39th minute, the American defense struggled to contain a clinical Belgian side. Zeno Debast equalized before halftime, and the visitors took control in the second period with goals from Amadou Onana and a Charles De Ketelaere penalty. Substitute Dodi Lukébakio added a late brace to seal the rout. While Patrick Agyemang grabbed a late consolation goal, the match exposed significant defensive vulnerabilities for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad ahead of the World Cup.

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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer-Joaquin Seys
Belgium's Joaquin Seys (18) and Axel Witsel celebrate after defeating the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer-De Ketelaere
Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) shoots past United States goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) that was ruled no goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer- Koni De Winter
Belgium's Koni De Winter (16) and United States' Max Arfsten (18) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer-Tim Ream
United States' Tim Ream (13) tries the control the ball as Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio (14) looks on during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer- Sebastian Berhalter
United States' Sebastian Berhalter (14) battles for the ball with Belgium's Jeremy Doku (11) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer-Tim Ream
United States' Tim Ream (13) and Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) battle for a header during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer-Jeremy Doku
Belgium's Jeremy Doku (16) shields the ball from the United States' Alexander Freeman (16) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer-Charles De Ketelaere
Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) dribbles ahead of United States' Malik Tillman (17) during an international friendly soccer match, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer-Zeno Debast
Belgium's Zeno Debast, right, celebrates with Thomas Meunier after scoring a goal against the United States during an international friendly soccer match, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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USA Vs Belgium FIFA International Friendly soccer-Matt Turner
United States goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) eyes the ball on a shot from Belgium during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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