USA 2-5 Belgium, International Friendly: Belgian Red Devils Thrash Americans In 7 Goal Thriller
The United States Men’s National Team suffered a sobering 5-2 defeat to Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Despite taking an early lead through a Weston McKennie volley in the 39th minute, the American defense struggled to contain a clinical Belgian side. Zeno Debast equalized before halftime, and the visitors took control in the second period with goals from Amadou Onana and a Charles De Ketelaere penalty. Substitute Dodi Lukébakio added a late brace to seal the rout. While Patrick Agyemang grabbed a late consolation goal, the match exposed significant defensive vulnerabilities for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad ahead of the World Cup.
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