Egypt Vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group G Clash At Seattle Stadium
Spain Vs Uruguay Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Photo Gallery: The Pharaohs sit at the top of the group with four points from two matches, while Team Melli are just behind them with two points from the same number of games. Hossam Hassan's side are in a strong position to qualify for the next round, with a victory guaranteeing progression, while even a draw could be enough depending on results elsewhere. Meanwhile, Team Melli's campaign has so far been overshadowed by political issues off the field. Despite failing to register a win, the Iranians have shown resilience, earning hard-fought draws against New Zealand and group favourites Belgium.
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