Egypt Vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group G Clash At Seattle Stadium

Spain Vs Uruguay Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Photo Gallery: The Pharaohs sit at the top of the group with four points from two matches, while Team Melli are just behind them with two points from the same number of games. Hossam Hassan's side are in a strong position to qualify for the next round, with a victory guaranteeing progression, while even a draw could be enough depending on results elsewhere. Meanwhile, Team Melli's campaign has so far been overshadowed by political issues off the field. Despite failing to register a win, the Iranians have shown resilience, earning hard-fought draws against New Zealand and group favourites Belgium.

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Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Maddy Grassy AP Photo
Fans cheer during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Egypt and Iran in Seattle, Friday, June 26, 2026. AP Photo/Maddy Grassy
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Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Maddy Grassy AP Photo
Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir (23) collides with players during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Egypt and Iran in Seattle, Friday, June 26, 2026. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
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