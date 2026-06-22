New Zealand Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: All Whites And The Pharaohs Clash For Crucial Group G Points

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan talks with players during the second half hydration break during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Belgium and Egypt in Seattle. Maddy Grassy/AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! Group G takes centre stage with a fascinating clash between New Zealand and Egypt at BC Place in Vancouver, kicking off at 6:30 AM IST. This highly anticipated fixture is a historic first: the two teams have never faced each other in any official tournament or friendly. The stakes could not be higher following 2-2 (New Zealand vs Iran) and 1-1 (Egypt vs Belgium) stalemates in the opening round. The group is wide open, meaning whichever side secures three points will move into a commanding position for qualification to the round of 32. Statistically and technically, the Pharaohs are often viewed as the more experienced side at this level. Egypt will look to stars like Mohamed Salah to break down the resilient All Whites, who are coming off a spirited performance against Iran where they twice took the lead. While Egypt brings the history of African dominance to the pitch, New Zealand’s tournament project, built on high-energy pressing and the attacking flair of players like Elijah Just, has already proven it can challenge established opponents. With little margin for error, this match promises a tactical battle between Egypt’s disciplined, organized structure and New Zealand’s determined, possession-based approach. Follow NZL vs EGY live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES