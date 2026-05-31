Cape Verde Vs Serbia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Blue Sharks Look For Momentum Before World Cup Debut

Cape Verde vs Serbia LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details
Fixture: Cape Verde vs Serbia
Series: FIFA International Friendly
Venue: Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon, Portugal
Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time: 8:30 PM IST
Fixture: Cape Verde vs Serbia
Series: FIFA International Friendly
Venue: Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon, Portugal
Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time: 8:30 PM IST
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