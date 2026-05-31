Cape Verde Vs Serbia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Blue Sharks Look For Momentum Before World Cup Debut

Cape Verde's Dailon Livramento celebrates after scoring a goal against Chile during their international soccer friendly in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, March 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shane Wenzlick

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly match between Cape Verde and Serbia at Estadio do Restelo on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Cape Verde are preparing for a historic debut in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Blue Sharks have not played a match since November, and will look to build some momentum ahead of their opener against Spain. Serbia, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup, but boast a higher ranking and more European pedigree. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Cape Verde vs Serbia friendly match right here.

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