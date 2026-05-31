Cape Verde Vs Serbia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Blue Sharks Look For Momentum Before World Cup Debut

Cape Verde vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Follow the play-by-play updates from the CPV vs SRB friendly match at Estadio do Restelo on May 31, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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Cape Verde vs Serbia live score FIFA International Friendly May 2026 CPV v SRB
Cape Verde's Dailon Livramento celebrates after scoring a goal against Chile during their international soccer friendly in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, March 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shane Wenzlick
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly match between Cape Verde and Serbia at Estadio do Restelo on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Cape Verde are preparing for a historic debut in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Blue Sharks have not played a match since November, and will look to build some momentum ahead of their opener against Spain. Serbia, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup, but boast a higher ranking and more European pedigree. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Cape Verde vs Serbia friendly match right here.
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Cape Verde vs Serbia LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details

  • Fixture: Cape Verde vs Serbia

  • Series: FIFA International Friendly

  • Venue: Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon, Portugal

  • Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

  • Time: 8:30 PM IST

Cape Verde vs Serbia LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the international friendly between Cape Verde and Serbia. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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