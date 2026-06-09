Spain Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: World Cup Favorites Look To Regain Winning Touch In Mexico

Spain players after an international friendly soccer match against Iraq in A Coruna, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain will look to fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on Peru in an international friendly at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico. La Roja head into the contest as one of the favorites for the World Cup after their Euro 2024 triumph, but Luis de la Fuente's side will be eager for a stronger showing following recent draws against Egypt and Iraq. Several key players, including Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, have been managed carefully due to fitness concerns, with Spain prioritizing their World Cup opener against Cape Verde. Peru, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup but have shown signs of improvement in recent friendlies, registering victories over Haiti and pushing stronger opponents closely. Spain have won both previous meetings between the sides, while Peru will view this clash as a valuable opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition. With Spain's attacking depth and superior quality expected to shine through, they enter the match as overwhelming favorites, though Peru will hope to make life difficult for the European giants.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jun 2026, 06:46:24 am IST Spain Vs Peru Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming There is no broadcaster of the Spain vs Peru International Friendly 2026 match in India. The match will not be available for live streaming on any platform.

9 Jun 2026, 06:36:37 am IST Spain Vs Peru Ireland Live Score, International Friendly: Match Dtails Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Kick-off Time: 7:30 AM IST (June 9)

Venue: Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico