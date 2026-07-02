Final Score: Harry Kane Saves England; Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Brace For Do-Or-Die Clash With Croatia

England's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal next to his teammate Jude Bellingham (10) and Anthony Gordon (18) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

England's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal next to his teammate Jude Bellingham (10) and Anthony Gordon (18) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (AP Photo/Butch Dill)