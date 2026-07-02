Final Score: Harry Kane Saves England; Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Brace For Do-Or-Die Clash With Croatia

Harry Kane rescues England as Belgium complete a stunning comeback to reach the Round of 16
Ten-man USA overcome Bosnia to keep the co-hosts' FIFA World Cup dream alive
Bayern sign World Cup star Ismael Saibari, while Japan back Hajime Moriyasu despite Brazil exit
Knockout football has a unique way of stripping away reputations. It doesn't matter whether you're a pre-tournament favourite or a co-host riding the wave of home support becuase every mistake is magnified and can change the history.
Matchday 21 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 served another reminder of those brutal realities. England flirted with one of the biggest upsets of the tournament before Harry Kane dragged the Three Lions into the Round of 16.
Belgium produced a comeback that will be remembered for years, overturning a two-goal deficit in the closing stages before completing an astonishing extra-time victory over Senegal.
Meanwhile, the United States kept the host nation's hopes alive with a disciplined performance despite being reduced to 10 men.
With only 16 teams now left standing, the World Cup has truly entered survival mode.
Harry Kane Answers England's SOS
For nearly 75 minutes inside Atlanta Stadium, England looked like the next European heavyweight destined to crash out.
DR Congo, one of the surprise packages of the tournament, stunned Thomas Tuchel's side early through Brian Cipenga and then defended with incredible discipline. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi frustrated England time and again, while Sebastien Desabre's men continued to threaten on the counter.
But when England needed a hero, Harry Kane delivered.
The captain first restored parity with a trademark poacher's finish before producing the decisive moment in the 86th minute, a thunderous strike from outside the area that finally broke Congolese resistance. It was another reminder of why Kane remains England's greatest tournament talisman.
Despite progressing, England were far from convincing. Defensive lapses and a lack of creativity remain concerns ahead of a mouth-watering Round of 16 clash against Mexico, where a significantly sharper performance will be required. DR Congo, meanwhile, exited with heads held high after pushing one of the tournament favourites to the brink.
Belgium Script The Comeback Of The Tournament
If there has been one defining match of the knockout stage so far, it arrived in Seattle.
Belgium looked beaten.
Goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr had Senegal cruising towards a famous victory, while Kevin De Bruyne and company appeared completely out of ideas. With five minutes remaining, many supporters had already begun celebrating what looked like another African giant-killing.
Then the real chaos took place. Romelu Lukaku sparked belief with a late goal before Youri Tielemans headed home the equaliser moments later to force extra time. The drama still wasn't over. Deep into stoppage time of the additional period, VAR awarded Belgium a penalty after Tielemans was fouled inside the area.
The midfielder calmly converted in the 124th minute, the latest goal in FIFA World Cup history, to complete one of the greatest comebacks the competition has ever witnessed.
For Senegal, it was devastating. They had one foot in the Round of 16 for more than 80 minutes before watching their dream disappear in heartbreaking fashion. Belgium, meanwhile, march on believing destiny may just be on their side.
Ten-Man USA Keep The American Dream Alive
The pressure on the co-hosts was immense.
With a passionate home crowd behind them in Santa Clara, Mauricio Pochettino's United States knew expectations extended well beyond simply reaching the knockout rounds.
The Americans responded impressively.
They controlled proceedings against Bosnia and Herzegovina before the contest took an unexpected turn when Folarin Balogun was shown a red card. Reduced to ten men, the hosts refused to panic, instead producing one of their most mature displays of the tournament.
Disciplined defending, relentless work rate and clinical finishing ensured a deserved 2-0 victory that booked a heavyweight Round of 16 showdown with Belgium. With home support growing louder by the day, the United States are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore as dark-horse contenders.
What Next?
The Round of 32 continues with another blockbuster day.
Spain begin their knockout journey against an adventurous Austria side, while Switzerland face Algeria in what promises to be another fascinating tactical contest.
However, most of the eyes will be on Portugal when they meet Croatia in arguably the glamour tie of the round.
Former India captain and ZEE5 FIFA World Cup 2026 expert Bhaichung Bhutia believes Portugal are primed to raise their level despite an inconsistent group-stage campaign. "I don't see Croatia knocking them out. Portugal are definitely contenders, though we haven't seen them play like one so far. But knockout stages are different; they possess the quality to turn up with a completely different level of performance. I think we will see a different side to them in the knockouts," Bhutia said during a show in ZEE5.
He also highlighted that Portugal's biggest strength lies beyond Cristiano Ronaldo. "Portugal has the overall quality to get the job done. They have players who can make a massive difference on their own, whereas the big question is whether their creative midfield can consistently carve out chances for Ronaldo," he added.
Photo Of The Day
Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Serge Barbarez acknowledges the travelling supporters with a heartfelt bow after his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 defeat to the United States at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Despite the elimination, the emotional gesture reflected his appreciation for the fans' unwavering support as Bosnia's memorable World Cup journey came to an end.
Quote Of The Day
Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, after completing one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history, credited the belief inside the dressing room rather than individual brilliance.
Trailing 2-0 late in normal time, Belgium refused to surrender, with substitutes changing the momentum before Tielemans sealed victory from the penalty spot in the 125th minute. His words perfectly captured the resilience that kept Belgium's campaign alive.
"The players who came off the bench gave us fresh energy. We never stopped believing, even when it looked almost impossible. That's what this team is about."
Elsewhere
Bayern Munich continued their summer rebuild by completing the signing of Morocco sensation Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven in a deal reportedly worth €55 million ($63 million).
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the standout performers at the FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring three goals before calmly converting the decisive penalty in Morocco's shootout victory over the Netherlands in the Round of 32.
Japan also appear set for continuity off the pitch. Despite the Samurai Blue's 2-1 Round of 32 defeat to Brazil, head coach Hajime Moriyasu is expected to remain in charge, with the Japan Football Association reportedly set to announce his contract extension on Thursday. Moriyasu guided Japan to the knockout stage for the third consecutive World Cup under his leadership, earning widespread praise for another disciplined campaign.