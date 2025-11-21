FIFA World Cup 2026: How Iraq Are Preparing To End 40-Year Wait For WC Berth

Iraq edge closer to a historic FIFA World Cup return as Graham Arnold’s strict preparation and social media ban steady the squad ahead of a decisive March playoff, ending a 40-year wait

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 How Iraq Are Preparing To End 40-Year Wait For Berth
Iraqi's Mohanad Ali celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the 2026 World Cup play off second leg match between Iraq and UAE, in Basra on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Hadi Mizban
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iraq chasing first FIFA World Cup berth since 1986

  • Iraq just one game away from sealing World Cup 2026 place

  • Graham Arnold using pressure control, social media ban to prepare team

Iraq’s bid to return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 now comes down to one playoff in March, and coach Graham Arnold believes their intense preparation, including a strict social media ban, is helping the squad handle the pressure of a 40-year wait.

Iraq’s Preparation: Pressure Control, Social Media Ban

Some in Arnold’s Iraq squad play in Europe, including Amir Al-Ammari in Poland, former Manchester United prospect Zidane Iqbal in the Netherlands, and German-born Merchas Doski in the Czech Republic, but most remain in Iraq.

The 62-year-old head coach acknowledged the psychological strain on his players. “They have carried a lot of pressure and there’s a lot of expectations,” he said. “I’ve banned them from social media for the last two camps, from the day they got in, to the day we left. And we haven’t lost a game.”

Managing tension has been vital, especially after Iraq’s dramatic 17th-minute stoppage-time penalty against the United Arab Emirates that sealed a 2-1 win, and 3-2 on aggregate, before 62,000 fans in Basra.

A video circulating online showed Arnold behind the dugout refusing to watch as Al-Ammari prepared for the decisive kick. “I’ve never seen anything like it the other night,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

One Game To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026

Iraq now face an elimination playoff against Bolivia or Suriname in March. Bolivia and Suriname meet first, also in Monterrey or Guadalajara.

Victory for Iraq will end a wait stretching back to their last and only World Cup appearance in Mexico in 1986, where they lost three tight games, including to the host nation.

“For Iraq fans, a 40-year wait through their nation’s troubled modern history to return to the World Cup can end in the last of an epic 21-game qualifying campaign,” Arnold said after Thursday’s playoff draw in Zurich. “If ever a country is desperate to qualify, this is it.”

Iraq have played more matches than any other team in the race to qualify for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“There’s 45 million that live in Iraq, and there’s probably about another 10 million live somewhere else, because of the war. So there’s a lot of emotion around,” the head coach said.

Arnold’s Pedigree Vital For Iraq

Arnold’s experience in high-stakes qualifiers underpins Iraq’s belief. He guided Australia through a tense playoff against Peru in Doha to reach the 2022 World Cup, famously sending on substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, who made the decisive save.

“The funny thing is, I didn’t feel this much pressure,” Arnold said of Australia’s playoff, compared with “the tension that I felt the other night.”

“Australia’s my country, and I love Australia so much, but I’ve been given a task that can change a country forever,” he said. “And I’m really enjoying the task.”

Arnold was appointed only in May, already deep into a qualifying path that began in November 2023. He has spent most of the past six months in Iraq and describes the environment as unexpectedly vibrant.

“The people are beautiful people and they’re very passionate about anything that they do,” he said, calling the fans “sensational.”

“The whole thing of Iraq is a misperception. You know, they had to go through a war; they’re still recovering from that war.”

He added he is unfazed by Baghdad’s heat, dust storms and bustle: “The roads are busy, everything’s busy. But I’ve been there for five and a half months out of six, and I find it normal.”

Historic Return In Sight For Iraq

Baghdad endured “shock and awe” bombing in 2003 during the United States’ campaign to topple Saddam Hussein, and for much of the past two decades, FIFA barred Iraq from hosting World Cup qualifying games due to security concerns.

Yet Basra’s atmosphere against the UAE showed how deeply the nation embraces its team and how much this return to the global stage means.

One match now stands between Iraq and the FIFA World Cup 2026, fittingly in Mexico, the same country where Iraq made their only appearance 40 years ago. Iraq want to return.

(Wit AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?