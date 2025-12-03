Iraq Vs Bahrain Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: IRQ Enter Favourites Against BHR In Qatar

Iraq will lock horns with Bahrain in the Group D game of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 on Thursday, December 3 at Stadium 974 in Qatar. X/Iraq National Team

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Group D game of the day between Iraq and Bahrain at Stadium 974 in Qatar. Iraq is a rapidly becoming a force to reckon with at the international stage and will enter the game as favorites against Bahrain in the game. They have qualified for the FIFA Qualifiers and would want to enter the crucial game on Friday with a win in today's game. Bahrain, on the other hand are not a team which could be trampled upon easily and have made fans notice them by beating the likes of Saudi Arabia and Australia. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

Your #Iraq lineup to take on Bahrain in the Arab Cup this afternoon! 👊#IRQvBHR #FIFArabCup #كأس_العرب pic.twitter.com/EtnGzylvVC — Iraq National Team (@IraqNT_EN) December 3, 2025

3 Dec 2025, 07:24:36 pm IST Iraq Vs Bahrain Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Live Streaming Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel. Broadcasting rights for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Algeria: EPTV (TV1, TV2, TV4, TV6) Kuwait: Shasha and Kuwait TV Qatar: beIN Sports and Alkass