Iraq Vs Bahrain Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: IRQ Enter Favourites Against BHR In Qatar

Iraq Vs Bahrain Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Iraq will lock horns with Bahrain in the Group D game of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 on Thursday, December 3 at Stadium 974 in Qatar. Follow the live score and updates of the game here

Iraq Vs Bahrain Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup
Iraq will lock horns with Bahrain in the Group D game of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 on Thursday, December 3 at Stadium 974 in Qatar. X/Iraq National Team
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Group D game of the day between Iraq and Bahrain at Stadium 974 in Qatar. Iraq is a rapidly becoming a force to reckon with at the international stage and will enter the game as favorites against Bahrain in the game. They have qualified for the FIFA Qualifiers and would want to enter the crucial game on Friday with a win in today's game. Bahrain, on the other hand are not a team which could be trampled upon easily and have made fans notice them by beating the likes of Saudi Arabia and Australia. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
Iraq Vs Bahrain Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Iraq Starting XI

Iraq Vs Bahrain Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Live Streaming

Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel.

Broadcasting rights for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025

Algeria: EPTV (TV1, TV2, TV4, TV6)

Kuwait: Shasha and Kuwait TV

Qatar: beIN Sports and Alkass

Iraq Vs Bahrain Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to all the football fans to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of the Day of Group D between Iraq and Bahrain at the Stadium 974 in Qatar. Stay tuned to get live scores and updates of the game.

