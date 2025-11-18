Iraq Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: A Tight 1-1 Draw Sets Up Decisive Second Leg

Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 12' IRQ 0-0 UAE
Iraq still struggling to settle. They’re losing possession too easily and look stretched across the pitch. The UAE are probing patiently, and if they exploit these gaps, an early goal could be on the cards.
Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 7' IRQ 0-0 UAE
Early pressure from the UAE! They’ve already taken two shots in the opening minutes, with one testing the Iraqi goalkeeper. Iraq look sluggish so far and must find their rhythm quickly to stay in the contest.
Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Kick Off!
And we’re underway! The tension is palpable as Iraq and the UAE start this decisive World Cup playoff clash. The stadium buzzes with energy, and every pass and move carries huge significance tonight.
Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: UAE Starting XI!
UAE Starting XI: Khalid Eisa, Kouame Autonne, Lucas Pimenta, Ruben Canedo, Alaeddine Zouhir, Marcus Meloni, Yahia Nader, Bruno, Luan Pereira, Caio, Nicolás Gimenez
Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Iraq Starting XI!
Iraq Starting XI: Jalal Hassan Hachim, Akam Rahman, Zaidd Tahseen, Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali, Amir Al-Ammari, Aimar Sher, Ali Jasim, Marko Lawk Farji, Sherko Kareem, Aymen Hussein
Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: What Happened In Last Match?
Iraq squandered several chances in the first leg and had to settle for a 1–1 draw against the UAE, but they’ll back themselves to deliver a stronger performance tonight. Having narrowly missed direct qualification, the Lions of Mesopotamia now push for an inter-confederation playoff spot as they chase a long-awaited World Cup return.
Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score
UAE haven’t travelled well lately, losing three of their last five World Cup qualifiers away from home (W1, D1). Meanwhile, Iraq have struck first in four of their previous six outings, including that opener in the first leg against the UAE.
Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Match Details!
Venue: Basra International Stadium
Date: Tuesday, November 138, 2025
Time: 09:30PM IST
Live Streaming: FanCode app/website
Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Hello There!
Good evening football fans. Exciting leg 2 on the cards between Iraq and UAE at the Basra International Stadium. The match will kick-off at 9:30PM (IST). Stay tuned for the build-up, latest updates, playing XIs and play-by-play commentary from the match.