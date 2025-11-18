Iraq Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: A Tight 1-1 Draw Sets Up Decisive Second Leg

Marcous Vinicius of the UAE, left, passes the ball past Iraqi's Ali Jasim during the 2026 World Cup play off first leg soccer match between UAE and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 AP Photo

Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers Live Score: Iraq and the UAE go head-to-head in Basra for a high-stakes second leg in their AFC playoff, with a place in the intercontinental playoff for the 2026 World Cup on the line. The first leg in Abu Dhabi ended in a 1-1 draw, after Ali Al-Hamadi put Iraq ahead and Luanzinho equalised for the UAE. Iraq, coached by Graham Arnold, will lean on their home advantage and disciplined defense to seal qualification. The UAE, missing key playmaker Fabio De Lima, know they need a win, or a high-scoring draw, to progress.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Nov 2025, 09:55:17 pm IST Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 12' IRQ 0-0 UAE Iraq still struggling to settle. They’re losing possession too easily and look stretched across the pitch. The UAE are probing patiently, and if they exploit these gaps, an early goal could be on the cards.

18 Nov 2025, 09:49:57 pm IST Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: 7' IRQ 0-0 UAE Early pressure from the UAE! They’ve already taken two shots in the opening minutes, with one testing the Iraqi goalkeeper. Iraq look sluggish so far and must find their rhythm quickly to stay in the contest.

18 Nov 2025, 09:42:02 pm IST Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Kick Off! And we’re underway! The tension is palpable as Iraq and the UAE start this decisive World Cup playoff clash. The stadium buzzes with energy, and every pass and move carries huge significance tonight.

18 Nov 2025, 09:26:49 pm IST Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: UAE Starting XI! UAE Starting XI: Khalid Eisa, Kouame Autonne, Lucas Pimenta, Ruben Canedo, Alaeddine Zouhir, Marcus Meloni, Yahia Nader, Bruno, Luan Pereira, Caio, Nicolás Gimenez 🚨 OFFICIAL: UAE’s Starting Lineup.



3 changes compared to the first leg. pic.twitter.com/C7znVWzzLK — Iraq Xtra (@IraqXtra) November 18, 2025

18 Nov 2025, 09:23:04 pm IST Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Iraq Starting XI! Iraq Starting XI: Jalal Hassan Hachim, Akam Rahman, Zaidd Tahseen, Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali, Amir Al-Ammari, Aimar Sher, Ali Jasim, Marko Lawk Farji, Sherko Kareem, Aymen Hussein 🚨 Iraq’s Starting XI To Face UAE 🇦🇪 🇮🇶



Thoughts on the selection? 💭



Comment below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z0QsDHyunb — Iraq Football Podcast (@IraqFootballPod) November 18, 2025

18 Nov 2025, 09:03:49 pm IST Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: What Happened In Last Match? Iraq squandered several chances in the first leg and had to settle for a 1–1 draw against the UAE, but they’ll back themselves to deliver a stronger performance tonight. Having narrowly missed direct qualification, the Lions of Mesopotamia now push for an inter-confederation playoff spot as they chase a long-awaited World Cup return.

18 Nov 2025, 08:53:44 pm IST Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score UAE haven’t travelled well lately, losing three of their last five World Cup qualifiers away from home (W1, D1). Meanwhile, Iraq have struck first in four of their previous six outings, including that opener in the first leg against the UAE.

18 Nov 2025, 08:09:56 pm IST Iraq Vs UAE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Score: Match Details! Fixture: Iraq Vs UAE, AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers 5th round, 2nd leg Venue: Basra International Stadium Date: Tuesday, November 138, 2025 Time: 09:30PM IST Live Streaming: FanCode app/website